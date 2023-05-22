Stopped by Bland County police after being accused of speeding on Interstate 77, a Wytheville man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges.

Kenneth Wayne Johnson, 65, was arrested on May 6 and charged with driving while intoxicated, felony drug possession and misdemeanor drug possession.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T. Ramsey said he stopped Johnson’s Ford car at the northbound 63.6 mile marker after clocking it at 84 miles per hour in a 70-mph zone.

“Mr. Johnson appeared be under the influence due to heavily dilated pupils, fast and mumbled speech, as well as sporadic body movements,” Ramsey wrote.

The deputy said Johnson told him he had crack cocaine in his vehicle and had used the drug before the traffic stop.

Ramsey said Johnson failed field sobriety tests, and police found suspected crack and a suspected clonazepam pill in the car.

Free on bond, Johnson has an Aug. 9 preliminary hearing slated in Bland County General District Court.

W.Va. woman charged with DWIBrenda Fleming Crum, 50, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested on May 3 and charged with driving under the influence following a May 2 I-77 traffic stop.

In a criminal complaint, Deputy T. Ramsey said he stopped Crum’s 1998 Honda car for going 83 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Ramsey said Crum appeared to be under the influence because of fast, mumbled speech and constricted pupils.

“While speaking with me further at my patrol vehicle, Ms. Crum’s behavior was very loud, obnoxious and randomly laughing,” Ramsey wrote. “Ms. Crum stated that she had smoked marijuana prior to the traffic stop.”

Ramsey said Crum also failed four field sobriety tests and agreed to give a blood sample.

Unemployed, Crum has no criminal history, according to court documents.

Her court date is Sept. 13.