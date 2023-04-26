The Wythe County Public Library will be the scene of the launch of a new book, “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas” by Jim Minick. This free event will happen Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m.

In 1955, the small town of Udall, Kansas, was home to oil field workers, homemakers, and teenagers looking ahead to their futures. But on the night of May 25, a tornado struck without warning. In three minutes, it destroyed most of the buildings, toppled a water tower, and lifted a pickup truck, stripped off its cab, and hung the frame in a tree. By the time it had moved on, 82 people were dead and 270 injured, more than half the town’s population of roughly 600. It remains the deadliest tornado in the history of Kansas.

The award-winning author’s book tells the human story of this disaster, moment by moment, from the perspectives of those who survived. His spellbinding narrative connects this history to our world today. Minick demonstrates that, even if we have never experienced a tornado, we are still a people shaped and defined by weather and the events that unfold in our changing climate. Through the tragedy and hope found in this story of destruction, “Without Warning” tells a larger story of community, survival, and how we might find our way through the challenges of the future.

Minick is the author or editor of seven other books, including “The Intimacy of Spoons” (poetry, forthcoming), “Fire Is Your Water” (a novel), and “The Blueberry Years: A Memoir of Farm and Family” based on his farming in Floyd County. His work has appeared in many publications including The New York Times, Poets & Writers, Oxford American, Orion, Shenandoah, The Sun, Conversations with Wendell Berry, Appalachian Journal, Wind, and The Sun. He serves as co-editor of Pine Mountain Sand & Gravel.

Copies of “Without Warning” will be offered for sale and can be signed by the author (autographed books make unique gifts). This is the first launch of this book, with others scheduled later at various places in Kansas and Nebraska.

Also happening at the Wythe County Public Library next week:

The Meandering Mondays Book Club, a reader’s choice club where any book is fair game, on Monday at 1 p.m.;

Dungeons and Dragons gaming set for Tuesday at 4 p.m.;

Bursting into Bloom Storytime for preschoolers, Wednesday at 10 a.m., as part of Children’s Book Week;

Lego Club, also Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m.;

The Twisted Stitchers knitting group, hosted by the library on Friday at 2 p.m.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library monthly used-books sale is Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.