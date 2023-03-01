March will bring opportunities to learn about owls and salamanders, talk about nature, learn to calm your mind outdoors, and make crafts at Hungry Mother State Park.

Here’s a look at the Marion park’s special activities for the month.

Owl ProwlsFridays, March 10 and 17, 7 p.m.

The park is home to three different species of owls. Through this program, participants can journey into the night to learn about how owls are specifically designed for night life and listen as guides try to call out to the owls. Meet at parking lot 4. Admission is free.

Sundays in the ParkSunday, March 12, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Anyone interested can head to the beach between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to learn cool facts about nature. Participants can talk about nature, make a craft, and see some animal pelts. Meet at the beach. Admission is free.

Forest TherapyMondays, March 13 & 27, 5:30 p.m.

Join volunteer Tina Hayes to take some time to relax with a program designed to calm the mind. Meet at Raider’s Run trailhead. Admission is free.

No Log UnturnedSunday, March 26, 2 p.m.

Join Dr. Kevin Hamed as he shares his expertise on amphibians as participants hike in various habitats to find the diverse array of salamanders that live at Hungry Mother. Learn where salamanders live and why they are considered a keystone species. Meet at Parking Lot 3. Admission is free.

Art Never HurtSunday, March 26, 4:15 p.m.

Anyone interested may join artist and Virginia Master Naturalist Renee Wienecke as she digs further into salamanders and encourages participants’ creative side to create a piece of art through nature. Meet at the Discovery Center. Admission is free.