Fellow Citizens,

With the warm weather upon us, our Police Department wants to remind citizens about pedestrian safety. Wytheville is becoming very pedestrian friendly with the revitalization of our beautiful downtown and surrounding neighborhoods. When driving, please pay extra attention to our pedestrians. When a pedestrian is standing at a crosswalk, the motorist must yield and stop to let the pedestrian cross. The Town has installed signs at several crosswalks to remind drivers of this. These signs are just a reminder that it is the law to stop for pedestrians. I will add that the Town of Wytheville has been awarded grants through the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for improving some existing, and adding more, pedestrian crosswalks. As a pedestrian, before crossing any street, you should always look left and right, then look left again to assure that traffic sees you and it is safe to walk. When walking you should always use the sidewalk when there is one present. If there is no sidewalk it is your responsibility to walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic. It is highly recommended that when walking after dark, not to wear dark colored clothing. It is almost impossible for a driver to see a person wearing dark clothes until they are right on top of them. For those that usually walk after dark for work or health reasons, it is suggested that you wear clothing that has reflective material or a reflective vest. We want everyone, citizens and visitors, to have a safe and fun walk around our beautiful town.

Did You Know?

The Town of Wytheville Treasurers Office, located with the Municipal Building at 150 East Monroe Street, has new operating hours beginning on May 5, 2023. The new hours are Monday-Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Friday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

The Town of Wytheville was one of several regional and state partners to help the Joint Industrial Development Authority (JIDA) of Wythe County host the Southwest Virginia Regional Housing Summit on April 26 at the Wytheville Meeting Center. It was a huge success with approximately two hundred people in attendance including developers, contractors, construction companies, bankers and more. Localities from throughout Southwest Virginia along with housing industry experts presented a variety of information including data/research about the future of housing in our region. This summit was to help begin filling the need for housing generated by the new companies coming to the region who will be hiring employees. I am extremely thankful for all the entities coming together, not just for our community, but for all represented.

Save the Date

Friday, May 19. 7:00 p.m. Free Movie Night at the Millwald! See the comedy “A Night At The Museum” at the Millwald Theatre in downtown Wytheville. Admission is free, thanks to the Wythe Bland Foundation. Costumed museum employees from the African American Heritage Museum, Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, Great Lakes To Florida Highway Museum, Octagon Mansion History Museum, Thomas J. Boyd Museum, Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum will be handing out free museum admission tickets for A Day At The Museums the next day!

Saturday, May 20 from 12:00 Noon-4:00 PM. A Day at the Museums. Bring your free ticket and tour each or all of these wonderful museums: The African American Heritage Museum (410 East Franklin Street), Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum (145 East Main Street), Great Lakes To Florida Highway Museum (975 Tazewell Street), Octagon Mansion History Museum (585 West Main Street), Thomas J. Boyd Museum (295 Tazewell Street), Wythe County Decorative Arts Museum (1125 Tazewell Street). Free shuttles will be available at the Town of Wytheville Municipal Building parking lot! Come see what history we have right here in our own town!

Wednesday, May 24 & Thursday, May 25 - Run For The Wall: The much-anticipated return of Run For The Wall (RFTW) occurs on May 24 and 25 in Withers Park. The “Welcome Home Ceremony” will begin upon their approximate arrival at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, in Withers Park. Citizens are encouraged to come out and welcome them as the group arrives via Exit 70 and Fourth Street. Following a brief ceremony, the group will parade down Main Street to their hotels. A dinner hosted by the Wytheville Moose Lodge will conclude the evening. One of RFTW’s favorite Wytheville experiences occurs on Thursday (May 25) morning as students from Spiller Elementary School provide a special welcome program beginning at 9 a.m. in Withers Park. Run For The Wall will depart with a Main Street parade at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, May 28 - Memorial Day Ceremony: The annual Wall of Honor Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at the Wytheville Meeting Center, beginning at 1:30 p.m. All citizens are invited to attend.

Saturday, June 3 – Bluegrass, Art, Bourbon & Ale Festival (BABA), 12:00 Noon-5:00 p.m.: A Bluegrass, Art, Bourbon & Ale Festival (BABA) will be held at the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead. Admission (wristband) is $15 for adults 21 & over and includes a coupon for one glass of beer or wine – or bourbon tasting. Additional beverages will be available for purchase. General admission (no wristband) is $5 for adults, free for age 12 and under. Music provided by Blue Ridge Opry from 1:00-4:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, artisans, heritage trade demonstrations, and children’s crafts. Parking is at the adjacent Wytheville Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell Street.

Friday, June 9 – WCHS Golf Tournament: Help Save The Spiller Annex! The Wythe County Historical Society is sponsoring a Hitting For History Golf Tournament Friday, June 9, beginning at 12:00 noon at the Wytheville Golf Club. Four-person team participation is $300. Entry includes swag bag, lunch, and snacks. Over $900 in prizes. Sponsorships are $100 per hole and/or lunch. For more info on team participation or sponsorships, call Belinda Stroupe (276) 228-6061.

Saturday, June 10 – Commonwealth Clash - Vintage Base Ball Double Header – 12:00 Noon: The Wytheville Statesmen take on the Bluegrass Barons of Lexington, KY for a Commonwealth Clash! The vintage base ball double-header will take place at the Willowbrook Jackson/Umberger Homestead. FREE admission. Free parking at the adjacent Wytheville Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell Street.

Council Actions

April 10, 2023:

n Conducted a public hearing to consider an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 12. Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Article V1. Condition of Premises, of the Town Code, which includes regulations for hazardous nuisances, amendment to the mowing guidelines and new regulations regarding clutter. Approved this ordinance on second, but not yet final, reading.

n Scheduled a budget work session for Monday, April 24, 2023, at 3:30 p.m.

n Appointed Ms. Patricia Austin as a full-time Board of Zoning Appeals member for a five-year term, which expires September 10, 2027.

n Set a public hearing for the April 24, 2023, Town Council Meeting to consider an ordinance to amend Chapter 14, Taxation. Article V. Meals Tax, section 14-79. Levy of Tax, of the Town Code, to increase meals tax.

April 24, 2023:

n Issued raffle permits for the year 2023 to American Association of University Women (AAUW – Wytheville branch) and Wythe County Historical Society

n Waved fees for use of Withers Park by District Three Governmental Cooperative on Thursday June 15, 2023, for Senior Day in the Park.

n Conducted a public hearing to consider Ordinance No. 1421, an ordinance amending and reenacting Chapter 14. Taxation, Article V. Meals Tax, Section 14-79. Levy of Tax, of the Code of the Town of Wytheville Virginia. Adopted it later in the meeting on first and final reading.

n Authorized the Town Treasurer to write the following amounts off the Town Books: 2017 Personal Property/Mobile Home Machinery and Tools Tax for $1,554.24 and 2017 Public Services Taxes for $25.59.

n Adopted Ordinance No. 1420, an ordinance repealing and replacing Chapter 12. Solid Waste Collection and Disposal, Article VI. Condition of Premises, Division 1. Generally, Division 2. Removal of Weeds, Etc., and Division 3. Unsanitary Accumulations of Refuse, Etc., of the Code of the Town of Wytheville, Virginia, on third and final reading.

n Set a public hearing for June 26, 2023, Town Council Meeting to consider the request of HOPE, Incorporated to close a public alley running parallel to West Monroe Street and West North Street, between 14th and 16th Streets and appoint viewers to determine that no inconvenience would result from the alley closing.

n Set a public hearing for the May 22, 2023, Town Council Meeting to consider increases to zoning fees, utility rates, and other various fees.

I welcome the opportunity to talk to you regarding your ideas and concerns. I can be reached by phone at (276) 223-3356 or via email at beth.taylor@wytheville.org. Written correspondence may be sent to the Wytheville Municipal Building, 150 E. Monroe Street, Wytheville, VA, 24382.