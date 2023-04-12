CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS BECOME A MASTER GARDENER. The Wythe-Bland Region Master Gardener Association is currently holding a class for trainees to learn to become Virginia Volunteer Master Gardeners at Wytheville Community College. Each year’s class runs from approximately Sept. 13 to its graduation around May 2. The classes consist of the training program from Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension, research-based information consisting of a combination of online training modules, in-person classes, and in-person labs. Internship consists of completing the training program and 50 hours of volunteer service time. The intern then becomes a Virginia Certified Volunteer Master Gardener. To learn more, email wbrmg.ed.com@gmail.com or contact David Danner by calling or texting 276-223-7773.

CHURCH

GOSPEL SING. The Rich Valley Council of Churches will have its spring gospel sing on Sunday, April 16, at Riverside Church beginning at 6 p.m. The church is located to the Rich Valley Fairgrounds. Singers will be Linda Lyles, Bob Campbell, Falina Hess Keith, and Valley Grass. A freewill offering will be taken for the Bible program for the students of the Rich Valley area.

SPRING REVIVAL. The Rich Valley Council of Churches will have its spring revival Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, April 17, 18, and 19, at Riverside Church. Services will begin at 7 p.m. each night. On April 17, the message will be delivered by the Rev. Ronnie Thompson with special music by Leisha Spence, and Will Campbell will serve as chairman. On April 18 – the Rev. Doug Haga will deliver the message with special music by Jamie Roark, and the Rev. Mack Blevins will serve as chairman. On April 19, the Rev. David Mumpower will bring the message with special music by Robin and Preston Brickey, and Preston Brickey will serve as chairman. A freewill offering will be taken for the Bible program for the students of the Rich Valley area each night.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are April 25, May 23, June 27, July 25, Aug. 22, Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church in Marion is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays through May 2. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. On Thursday, May 4, at noon, Wytheville will observe the National Day of Prayer, always held on the first Thursday in May, in Elizabeth Brown Memorial Park, 250 S. 4th St. Please bring a lawn chair. In case of rain, the free event will be held in the Wytheville Baptist Church, 205 Church St., at the corner of Church and Spring streets. The event will be hosted by the Wythe County Ministerial Association. The Lord’s Prayer will be sung by Thom Moore, while a joint choir will perform special songs. Prayer groups will then be led by local ministers. All are welcome.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.

GOVERNMENT

FEDERAL HELP. Congressman Morgan Griffith’s Ninth District staff will be available to help Smyth County constituents on April 13 from 2-3:30 pm at the Marion Town Council Chambers, 138 West Main St.

HAPPENINGS

AUTHOR DINNER. The Friends of the Rural Retreat Public Library will present its 19th annual dinner with an author on April 14 at the Rural Retreat Depot. Author Jim Minick, who has recently published his fourth book, will speak and sign books. Activities will begin at 6 p.m. with a silent auction, meet & greet, and book signing. At 7 p.m., a catered dinner will be served with the program at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 each and are available at the Rural Retreat and Wythe County libraries and from Friends of the RRPL.

YARD & BAKE SALES. A yard sale and bake sale to benefit the Octagon House will be held Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Adwolfe Fire Department at 104 Thomas Bridge Road. Hot dogs will be available.

SETTLERS MUSEUM. On Saturday, April 15, the Settlers Museum in Atkins will host a variety of special activities, including 9 a.m.-Birding Walk with Mike Evans; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Demonstration of Medicinal and Edible Wild Plants with Carrie Sparks; 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Demonstration of Blacksmithing and Rustic Woodworking with Eric Lubson; 11 a.m. Tree Identification Walk with Mark Archibald; 1-3 p.m. Traditional Music Jam with local musicians; 1-3 p.m. Demonstration of Blacksmithing and Rustic Woodworking with Lubson; Farmhouse and Outbuilding Tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No admission charge, but donations will be appreciated.

CAR SHOW & CORN HOLE. The Project Graduation Car Show and Corn Hole Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m. in the Chilhowie High School parking lot. The tourney starts at 11, while the car show begins at 12. Trophies will be awarded at 3:30. Concessions will be available. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER. The Chilhowie High School Mighty Warrior Band will host a Spring Baked Spaghetti Fundraiser on Sunday, April 16, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Chilhowie Baptist Church Ministry Center. The meal includes baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and a drink. Donations will be appreciated.

MASTER STORYTELLER. The Smyth County Museum & Historical Society will host a special program Sunday, April 16, at 2 p.m. Isaac Freeman will join the society to present Conversations with a Master Storyteller. The free program will take place at the downtown Marion museum.

MUSIC PROGRAM. The MacDowell Music Club will meet April 17 at 7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church on Main Street in Rural Retreat. The program will be given by local music students. Everyone is welcome to this free program.

LAW DAYS. Upcoming Law Day events will offer local community resources, free legal advice by licensed attorneys, free lunches for veterans and first responders, and speakers. A full Itinerary can be found at www.svlas.org/lawdays. The events will be held on April 24, Christiansburg; April 25, Abingdon (Abingdon Business Incubator); April 27, Grundy; and April 28, Wytheville (Wytheville Meeting Center). The events will be hosted by Southwest Virginia Legal Aid Society and Bruce H. Russell PC Law Firm. Anyone who needs assistance with registering or needs more information may contact Gary Cody at gcody@svlas.org or 276-783-8300, ext. 2011.

CLOTHES CLOSET. The Northwood High School Beta Club will have a Spring and Summer Clothes Closet on Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the Northwood High School Cafeteria. The club is currently accepting donations of clothing from newborn through adult 5X as well as shoes and belts. Items may be dropped off at the high school during regular school hours. All donations need to be made by Saturday, April 15, so that the clothing may be sorted by size prior to the Clothes Closet.

DERBY DAY. The celebrated Kentucky Derby will be run Saturday, May 6, and the Marion Farmers Market wants to give area residents a place to show off their best Derby Day hats. Participants must wear their hat during the market and judging. Each participant may only enter one hat. The grand prize is a $100 cash prize, along with a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle, and a one-night stay at the historic General Francis Marion Hotel. The runner-up will receive a $50 cash prize and a $25 gift certificate to the Wooden Pickle.

FISH-O-REE. The free Bill Whitely Memorial Fish-O-Ree will be held May 6 at the well fields in Saltville. Youth may fish from 7-11 a.m. Food, drinks and prizes will be available at 11 a.m. All ages can take part at noon.

OLDER AMERICANS DAY. The 20th annual Older Americans Day will be celebrated on Thursday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Chilhowie’s Riverside Park. Activities will include a hot dog lunch and free door prizes. More than 100 vendors will provide free information on topics such as home health care, Medicare/Medicaid, funeral and monument services, banking, insurance, assisted living, veterans services, and hearing and visual services.

VENDORS SOUGHT. Fairview Farm and Homestead in Abingdon will host its Living History Weekend July 29-30 and is seeking vendors for the event. The weekend will feature historical reenactments, tours of Fairview’s historic cabin featured on the hit TV show “Barnwood Builders,” and vendor shopping. All vendor spaces are 10’x10’ and are $10. Payment will be accepted at the event upon vendor set up. All vendors are welcome. To reserve a vendor space, contact Anna Buchanan at williamsannamarie5@gmail.com.

BINGO. The Smyth County Moose Lodge continues to offer bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m.

MT. PLEASANT MUSEUM. The Mount Pleasant Preservation Society Museum in Marion, which preserves the history and voices of this area’s Black residents, will now open regularly on Wednesdays from 1-2 p.m. At 320 South Main St. in Marion, the museum was founded by the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, a historian, educator, and community advocate. The museum will be open on Wednesdays for self-guided tours, weather permitting. The museum is also open by appointment by calling Diane Hayes at 276-780-3950.

MEETINGS

WCC LISTENING SESSION. The Virginia Community College System chancellor will conduct a listening session for board members and business and community leaders on April 12 from 2:30-3:15 p.m. on WCC’s Wytheville campus in the Snyder Auditorium in Grayson Hall. This is an open forum gathering of the board members and business and community leaders.

MUCK DAM MEMORIAL PLANNERS. The Muck Dam Memorial Committee will hold their second planning and informational meeting Tuesday, April 18, at 6 p.m. in the Saltville Town Hall council chambers. Anyone who is interested in learning more about this project or contributing toward its completion is encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the committee via email at muckdammemorialcommittee@gmail.com.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS. The Marion group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. Use the Court Street (rear) entrance for Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Fred C. at 276-280-1995 or Russ G. at 276-617-2663.

NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS. Narcotics Anonymous’ Marion survivors group will meet at 8 p.m. Sundays. Come in the back door at Court Street to Royal Oak Presbyterian Church, 139 W. Main St., Marion. For more information, call Mike F. at 276-646-8462.

SALTVILLE RECOVERY. A Saltville 12-Step Recovery meeting will be held on Mondays at 7 p.m. at Madam Russell United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 207 W. Main St.