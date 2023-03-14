A Smyth County knife wholesaler was among dozens of companies served with search warrants in the investigation into the November 2022 fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students, according to several media reports.

Those reports list Blue Ridge Knives in Seven Mile Ford, along with KA-BAR Knives, Walmart, Amazon and Ebay, as some of the recipients of those warrants.

Search warrants were also issued for several banks, service providers, social media companies and online dating sites, among others.

Blue Ridge Knives Owner Phil Martin said on Tuesday that the company was contacted by the FBI, which sought general information about a specific type of knife sheath.

A KA-BAR knife sheath was among the evidence collected at the scene of the slayings. DNA found on the sheath matched that of Brian Kohberger, a PhD student who was studying criminology at Washington State University at the time of the crime.

Martin said investigators did not seek information regarding a specific purchase, explaining that the wholesaler only sells to retailers and not to the general public.

It is unclear what evidence or information the about 60 search warrants yielded. Last week, a judge ordered the documents to remain sealed and redacted. In doing so, according to the reports, the court order revealed the names of the companies served.

Kohberger faces four counts first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary.