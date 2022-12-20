 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Floyd, Lord Botetourt split

  • 0

Jackson Crawford scored 19 points and Evan Bannwart added 17 points as the Lord Botetourt boys basketball team defeated Floyd County 69-66 on Tuesday night.

After Lord Botetourt (3-1) missed a free throw with 2.7 seconds left, Floyd County’s Rylan Swortzel tried to turn and pass the ball to a teammate at half court but overthrew his teammate.

Blake Lovern had 13 points for Lord Botetourt.

Micah Underwood of Floyd County (3-1) scored 21 points. Gavin Herrington added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Underwood drained five three-pointers,a nd Herrington canned three. The Buffs led coming out of the half, but a 24-point third quarter put LB ahead to stay.

The loss dropped Floyd down to 3-1 on the season.

On the girls side, Destiny Harman led all scorers with 23 points as the Floyd County girls basketball team defeated Lord Botetourt 70-55 on Friday night.

People are also reading…

Kiley Hylton had 21 points for Floyd County (4-1).

Taylor Orange scored 17 points and Ainsley Anderson added 15 for the Cavaliers (6-2).

Harman drained one of the two three-pointers for the Lady Buffs.

Coming out of the half, Lord Botetourt clung to a one point lead, but Floyd outscored the LB crew 46-30 over the second half.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

Jury awards $4 million in Virginia prison death case

On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Boley lay down in front of the prison medical bay, in the hopes that Arleathia Peck, the on-duty nurse, would take his chest pain seriously.