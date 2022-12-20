Floyd, Lord Botetourt split

Jackson Crawford scored 19 points and Evan Bannwart added 17 points as the Lord Botetourt boys basketball team defeated Floyd County 69-66 on Tuesday night.

After Lord Botetourt (3-1) missed a free throw with 2.7 seconds left, Floyd County’s Rylan Swortzel tried to turn and pass the ball to a teammate at half court but overthrew his teammate.

Blake Lovern had 13 points for Lord Botetourt.

Micah Underwood of Floyd County (3-1) scored 21 points. Gavin Herrington added 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Underwood drained five three-pointers,a nd Herrington canned three. The Buffs led coming out of the half, but a 24-point third quarter put LB ahead to stay.

On the girls side, Destiny Harman led all scorers with 23 points as the Floyd County girls basketball team defeated Lord Botetourt 70-55 on Friday night.

Kiley Hylton had 21 points for Floyd County (4-1).

Taylor Orange scored 17 points and Ainsley Anderson added 15 for the Cavaliers (6-2).

Harman drained one of the two three-pointers for the Lady Buffs.

Coming out of the half, Lord Botetourt clung to a one point lead, but Floyd outscored the LB crew 46-30 over the second half.