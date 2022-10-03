Volunteer training held in Bland

4-H Volunteer Training was held at the Bland Extension Office for teen leaders attending camp. Teens had to complete an application and obtain references for their position. An interview was also conducting during the training. Each teen also received a balloon “camper” to take care of during the training. Teens could not leave their camper unattended throughout the various sessions of pretzel making, rock painting, and testing. Teens who kept their “camper” safe and happy received a prize.