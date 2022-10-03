 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteer training held in Bland

Volunteer 4-H training

Teen volunteers with their balloon campers.

 Submitted photo

4-H Volunteer Training was held at the Bland Extension Office for teen leaders attending camp. Teens had to complete an application and obtain references for their position. An interview was also conducting during the training. Each teen also received a balloon “camper” to take care of during the training. Teens could not leave their camper unattended throughout the various sessions of pretzel making, rock painting, and testing. Teens who kept their “camper” safe and happy received a prize.

Teens who attended the training included Eden Collins, Bryson Fanning, Amy Meadows, Maddie Morehead, Jayla Morgan, Abigail Rasnake, Madelynn Rasnake, and Danielle Sanders.

Elizabeth Johnson, Bland County Extension agent

