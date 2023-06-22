Many times, I get questions as to what an average week is like for me. In this column I thought I’d review a recent week of committee action.

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

My first hearing was in the Energy Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce, to discuss recent decisions made by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) centered on the Biden Administration’s rush-to-green agenda and in turn, putting our grid reliability at risk. Commissioners from FERC testified, including my friend Mark Christie. Christie testified to the importance of dispatchable energy, or energy that is not dependent on the weather to run like coal and natural gas, to our electrical grid as there is less concern about its reliability.

Christie testified to the fact that one of our country’s biggest problems right now is that we are losing existing generating capacity, that could be running, due to the Administration’s focus on green energy. The EPA recently announced a set of new rules aimed at closing coal and natural gas power plants around the country.

Improving our Preparedness and Response

My second hearing, in the Health Subcommittee of Energy and Commerce, examined ways for our country to improve our preparedness and response to hazards and public health threats. I spoke to witnesses about the need for our federal agencies to better coordinate for better efficiency and transparency. For example, a company in my district had a contract, facilitated by the Department of Health and Human Services, to produce both nitrile butadiene rubber, the main ingredient in disposable gloves, as well as the finished gloves.

They were told to submit two separate proposals to both the Department of Defense and the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (or ASPR). Due to a lack in communication between agencies and a lapse in transparency, the company has only received partial funding and has had to halt construction on their manufacturing facility, leaving my district with hundreds of acres unused land and a half-built manufacturing facility.

This is unacceptable. When requiring multi-agency approval, the government must be able to work together, not stand in the way of new projects.

Nuclear Regulatory Commission

My third hearing, in the Energy Subcommittee, focused on nuclear energy and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s efforts to ensure that as we expand our nuclear footprint, our country has efficient and predictable regulation of nuclear energy. I asked each of our witnesses what the timeline for early site permitting would be, during which the NRC would determine if a site had the appropriate geography for a nuclear plant, particularly small modular nuclear reactors, and it would be safe to build.

All of the witnesses agreed that the current timetable to issue these permits is 24 months, with one commissioner stating that they could do it in less time. All witnesses confirmed that the NRC is committed to being as efficient as possible so that projects could move ahead in a timely fashion.

NanoSonic

My fourth Energy and Commerce hearing, in the Health Subcommittee, focused on access to care. I spoke to one witness, Kevin O’Connor of the International Association of Fire Fighters, about current work being done to improve fire fighter gear, specifically lowering PFAS toxins in the gear. While they are effective fire-resistant chemicals, PFAS have been shown to cause cancer, liver damage, and increased risk of asthma, among others health issues.

I suggested he reach out to the company NanoSonic, which makes fire gloves with flexible, fire-resistant fiberglass, instead of using PFAS. A number of years ago, I toured their facility in Pembroke, Virginia, and experienced firsthand the capability of the gloves. Wearing one, I put my hand over a blowtorch without feeling anything.

House Administration Hearing

There was also a House Administration hearing in their Oversight Subcommittee during the week. The Subcommittee held the first-ever congressional hearing with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE). OCE reviews allegations of misconduct against House members, officers, and staff.

Field Hearing on Grid Security

Further, the Energy Subcommittee held a field hearing in Pinehurst, North Carolina on how to enhance our country’s grid security. I questioned witnesses about how to ensure a strong grid and supply chain. Members also saw an actual location where a well-trained marksman took out the power for more than 40,000 customers in one location in North Carolina.

During this week, along with committee action, I had numerous meetings and votes on the floor. So, I hope this helps answer the question as to what I generally do in Committee during a week in Washington.