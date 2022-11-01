STRICTLY OBSERVING: Wedding Bella's ringing

On Oct. 21, my daughter Bella and I attended the coolest wedding ever imagined. My oldest friend, William Quinton “Jeff” Calfee, married the love of his life, the former Angel Dawn Underwood, his girlfriend of four years. The ceremony was held at the majestic Castle McCulloch in Jamestown, North Carolina, built in 1832 by South Carolinian entrepreneur Charles McCulloch. This magnificent structure is surrounded by 60 acres of wooded grounds. The castle’s massive solid granite walls, drawbridge, multiple moats and stone tower are all reminiscent of the noble medieval era. The interior decor is complete with wrought iron chandeliers, a cathedral ceiling, tapestries, and leaded glass windows.

As lifelong fans of Tim Burton films, the couple elected to have guests dress as characters from his various motion picture and TV projects. A native of Booneville, North Carolina, where the couple already resides, the bride conceived the idea of her unique gown, designed by hometown family friend Christine Elliott, a pale blue dress complete with white and gray patchwork with a sweetheart neckline and A-frame silhouette. The gown was designed as an amalgamated homage to Emily from The Corpse Bride, Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Alice from Alice in Wonderland. The groom wore a gray suit belonging to his beloved late grandfather, William Aldridge “Bill” Calfee, complete with pale blue tie and vest.

Parents of the bride, Tim and Lynn Underwood, were respectively dressed as Morticia Addams from the upcoming Burton-directed Netflix series, Wednesday, and The Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland. The same costume worn by Mr. Underwood was originally used for the groom’s proposal to the bride two years ago. River Sutphin, daughter of the bride, was dressed as Wednesday Addams and served as the only additional member of the wedding party.

Father of the groom, Charles Brown Calfee, dressed as Beetlejuice while Becky Calfee Lewis, sister of the groom, dressed as Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Monte Johnjulio of World Tour DJ served as disc jockey and master of ceremonies. Cheri Dunford of Wytheville masterfully designed the Alice in Wonderland and Nightmare Before Christmas-themed cake and cupcakes. Bert Reed of Archdale, North Carolina, was enlisted as photographer and under the leadership of Melinda Witt, Culinary Visions provided all of the approximate fifty guests with a delicious meal of roast beef and turkey with shrimp, beef, chicken, and vegetable kabobs. Complete with salad bar, fruit kabobs and meatballs were served as appetizers. An all-around scrumptious spread, the roast beef was some of the best I had ever tasted.

The bride entered to Danny Elfman’s “Ice Dance” from Edward Scissorhands, the first Tim Burton movie she had ever seen. This preceded a poetic ceremony officiated by Ron Grillo, in which the couple recited the vows from Corpse Bride, "With this hand I will lift your sorrows. Your cup will never empty, for I will be your wine. With a candle, I will light your way in darkness. With this ring, I ask you to be mine". Ed Sheeran’s “The Joker and the Queen” served as the backdrop to the couple’s first dance followed by a mother-daughter dance between the bride and her daughter River to The Temptation’s “My Girl.” The bridal bouquet was caught by Tiana Sanders with a toast delivered by Reggie Antone, dressed as The Joker, husband of Amy Antone, the bride’s best friend. Their daughters, Tiana and Asha, are the bride’s goddaughters.

Other notable costumes including the groom’s aunts, Sandy and Becky, who dressed as Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, and his cousin Chelsea, who dressed as the White Rabbit. I must thank his Aunt Sandy for driving Bella and me to the wedding and his dad Charlie for his assistance during the festivities. I also want to thank my mother for providing both of us with our costumes.

Bella was the perfect Disney version of Alice and garnered a compliment of adorability from nearly everyone in the room. I had the sweetest, most beautiful and most fun wedding date of anyone in attendance. I dressed as a character I have long wanted to represent for many a Halloween. Barnabas Collins has been a favorite spook of mine long before he was ever portrayed by Johnny Depp in the 2012 Burton film, Dark Shadows. I preferred the original Jonathon Frid role in the horror soap opera beginning in 1966 on which the film was based. Aside from the bride and groom, I think Bella and I were the handsomest couple there. We had a blast and I will cherish our special daddy-daughter date forever.

Watching my lifelong friend finally tie the knot, I think back to 2010 when he and five of my other closest friends came to my private wedding. He and I sat and commiserated through our high school and college years together, certain we would never find love. Now, we have been blessed with wives and daughters. It wows me that Jeff is all of a sudden the father of a teenage daughter, but it warms my heart to see how he and River adore each other.

Likewise, Angel is the perfect match for Jeff. Their house is decorated to the hilt with Star Wars and Alice in Wonderland motifs, which they both love. I hope to see all that for myself one day. More importantly, Angel is a loving, warm, bubbly woman who embraces Jeff’s quiet and unassuming nature. The light that forms in their eyes at the sight of each other only emanates from those who are truly in love. That kind of true love comes only from God.

Through my all-too-few meetings with Angel, I have grown to love her as a part of my extended family, the same way I have always loved Jeff as a brother I never had. Thirty-two years ago, as I sat in the cafeteria of Spiller Primary School on my first day of kindergarten, Jeff sat next to me and showed me a small red toy. When I said red was my favorite color, he told me I could keep the toy. Thus, a lifelong friendship was formed. May it continue to flourish as I wish him and his bride all the happiness that a long life of true love can bring.