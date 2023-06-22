This month, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will hold a design public meeting for proposed improvements for the intersection of Route 11 and W. Monroe Street in Wytheville.

The open house format public meeting will take place Tuesday, July 11 from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Wytheville Meeting Center, located at 333 Community Boulevard in Wytheville. The project website includes materials that will be available at the public hearing: www.virginiadot.org/Route11MonroeStreetWytheville.

The project will enhance safety at the intersection of Route 11 and W. Monroe Street, located near the Food City and the Italian Garden in Wytheville. The project includes improving the alignment of W. Monroe Street between the Italian Garden and Food City. Two new left-turn lanes will be designated with pavement markings on Route 11 for W. Monroe Street in both directions.

Additionally, to enhance safety a concrete raised island will be added adjacent to the left turn onto W. Monroe Street beside Food City, eliminating left turns onto Route 11 for traffic exiting Food City nearest to W. Monroe Street. Access to Italian Garden would be from W. Monroe Street only, closing the current entrance from Route 11.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant sidewalks will be installed along W. Monroe Street and Route 11 within the project limits for pedestrian accommodations.

Comments regarding the project can be provided to VDOT until July 21, 2023, via the following methods:

- Call VDOT Project Manager Brandi Halloway at 276-696-3254.

- Email Brandi.Halloway@vdot.virginia.gov. Please reference “Route 11 and W. Monroe Street Wytheville” in the subject line.

- Online survey available from the project page listed above. Comment sheets will also be available at the in-person public meeting.

- Traditional mail to VDOT Project Manager Brandi Halloway, 2111 Bonham Road, Bristol, Virginia 24201

If you need further special assistance, call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (1-800-367-7623), or device for hearing impaired (TTY) at 711.

