Secluded mini farm with 6 acres of gently rolling land, a creek, barn and home. Are you searching for a home where you can sit in a swing and listen to the birds sing, the magical sounds of a nearby creek? Plant a nice garden? Have a few animals such as cattle, horses, or chickens? Well, this is what you've been looking for. You might hear the occasional plane fly over or maybe a car go by on Old Colonial. If a car comes up Mapleton Ln, you know it's someone coming to visit you. Plenty of room for visitors in this well maintained, spacious home. Finish the basement for additional living area. Area wildlife includes deer, bear, and turkey. Jefferson National Forest is nearby. If you can answer yes to any of the previous questions, this property could be your new forever home in the mountains. Call us today to take a look at this beautiful property.
3 Bedroom Home in Fries - $225,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Saltville man accused of robbing a local gas station with a knife has been indicted by a Smyth County Grand Jury.
A Marion man who federal prosecutors say ordered around 30,000 fentanyl pills from California and sold them in the area pleaded guilty yesterd…
A Wythe felon with a history of drugs and violence got more jail time last week on four new convictions.
Floyd’s legendary football and track coach Winfred Beale retired from the classroom in December after a lifetime of leading local students to …
Starting today, pool parties at Marion’s soon-to-open waterpark can be booked via the town’s website.
Plans continue by Smyth County Schools to demolish most of the former Marion Intermediate School, but asbestos abatement must first take place.
The Town of Marion has opted to maintain its hunting ban. To control the deer population in town, Marion police officers have now been charged with culling the herds.
A Chilhowie man was arrested Wednesday evening following a high-speed chase on Interstate 81.
A Bristol Virginia Sheriff's deputy and Saltville resident is facing a driving while intoxicated charge after he was stopped in Washington Cou…
Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm is leading an effort to bring high-level supervisory police training to Southwest Virginia.