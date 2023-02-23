The driver of a pickup truck that struck two juvenile pedestrians in downtown Marion Monday evening will not be charged.

Marion Police Chief John Clair said following the investigation, during which police viewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses, investigators and Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans have determined that the driver was not at fault.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets where the two boys, ages 10 and eight, attempted to cross the street. Clair said investigators believe a vehicle parked on the side of the road obscured both the driver’s and the children’s view of one another.

Clair said he did not believe the driver could have done anything to prevent the accident.

The boys were taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center, where one was treated for a broken leg and the other a pelvic injury.

Clair made clear that while investigators didn’t believe the driver was at fault, they also did not believe the children were at fault, either.

“I think it’s just a tragic combination of circumstances,” he said.

Evans said he agreed with Clair’s assessment.

While he did not know specifics, Clair said on Thursday that it was his understanding the children were recovering well.