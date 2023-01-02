EXTENSION ANSWERS: Winter livestock feeding tips

As we move further into the winter season it is important for farmers to consider how much hay to feed their livestock. Pasture alone cannot always give animals all the nutrition they need in our area during winter months, especially with snow or ice on the ground. Forages such as native grasses or alfalfa are important to the diet of ruminant animals which include cattle, sheep, and goats.

It is important to understand ruminant animals have more than one stomach. The first stomach, the rumen, is important in helping animals maintain body heat. Feeding a diet high in grain or silage is not as effective at maintaining heat because it is easily digested. Feeding bulkier feeds such as hay will take longer to digest and help maintain the animals’ body temperature.

Feeding times can also be crucial to maintaining body heat. Best practice when temperatures might be particularly low is to feed closer to dark. This will allow animals to digest their forages into the night and allow them to stay warmer.

For farmers that are planning for spring calves it is important to keep an eye on body condition of pregnant cows during winter months. Cows need more and better-quality feed as pregnancy progresses. Nutrient requirements in early gestation are not much different from maintenance requirements, but as the fetus grows larger, the cow’s nutrient needs increase. After calving, when a cow is lactating, she needs a much higher level of protein and energy than when she is pregnant.

For example, a 1200 lb. spring calving cow should consume about 24 lbs. a day of good quality forage to grow her fetus and maintain body condition. When she has her calf, she may lose around 100 lbs. but she will start consuming even more feed to produce milk for her baby.

When determining the amount of hay to give to you must consider the quality of the hay. Good quality hay has a dry matter content between 85 and 92 percent. Crude protein should be 8 percent or higher. Finally, total digestible nutrients should be 50 to 60 percent. Knowing the numbers on your forages can help you determine which bales of should be fed early in the winter or in the calving cycle and which would be better suited for later when you have lactating cows.

If you have any questions about your forage quality please contact the extension office. We can do a site visit and forage sample to send off to a lab for testing.

As always please contact the Bland Extension Office for any questions we might be able to help with.