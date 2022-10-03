 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

High School Roundup

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Team District Overall

Giles 8-0 12-3

Auburn 5-2 8-3

Grayson County 4-3 9-5

Galax 3-3 8-7

Bland County 4-4 10-4

George Wythe 1-7 5-15

Fort Chiswell 1-7 2-13

GAME RESULTS--

Monday Sept. 26

Bland County def. Eastern Montgomery 26-28, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21

Glenvar def. Giles 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

Grayson County def. Marion 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

People are also reading…

Tuesday Sept. 27

Giles def. Bland County 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

George Wythe def. Fort Chiswell 25-15, 25-21, 25-16

Auburn def. Galax 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 25-19

Thursday Sept. 29

Auburn def. Bland County 25-23, 25-11, 25-21

Grayson County def. Fort Chiswell 30-28, 25-20, 25-17

Giles def. George Wythe 25-13, 25-19, 25-17

UPCOMING GAMES--

Monday Oct. 10

Bland County at Rural Retreat

Tuesday Oct. 11

Bland County at George Wythe

CROSS COUNTRY

MEET RESULTS--

Thursday Sept. 29

Randy Smith Classic

At Sugar Hollow Park, Bristol

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Abingdon 33, Union 138, Lebanon 153, Volunteer 161, North Buncombe 181, Sullivan East 196, Tennessee 197, Jefferson Christian Academy 207, Wolf Hills Home School 228, Providence Academy 288, Grundy 342, Tazewell 404, Carroll County 405, Auburn 434, Virginia 451, Marion 473, John Battle 481, Princeton WV 501, Oak Hill Academy 5-6, Unicoi County 515, West Ridge 541, George Wythe 544, Lee 560, Eastern Montgomery 566, Gate City 600, Rural Retreat 805, Rye Cove 810.

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Abingdon 29, North Buncombe 50, Volunteer 100, George Wythe 129, Grundy 154, Tennessee 156, John Battle 183, Virginia 226, Sullivan East 264, Union 294, Rural Retreat 303, West Ridge 316, Providence Academy 330, Rye Cove 358, Marion 380, Richlands 392.

Saturday Oct. 1

Cougar Clash Invitational

At Randolph Park, Dublin

BOYS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Meet cancelled

GIRLS VARSITY TEAM SCORES:

Meet cancelled

UPCOMING MEETS--

Today

At Lincolnshire Park, Tazewell

Bland County @ Tazewell Invitational

Saturday Oct. 8

At Greenfield Recreation Center, Daleville

Bland County @ Blue Ridge Invitational

GOLF

MATCH RESULTS--

Wednesday Sept. 28

2022 Region 1C championships

At Wytheville Golf Club, Wytheville

Par 70

TEAM SCORES:

Galax 309, George Wythe 309, Eastern Montgomery 382, Covington 448.

UPCOMING MATCH--

Tuesday Oct. 11

2022 Class 1 state championships

At Olde Mill Golf Resort, Laurel Fork

Team and individual championships

Lancaster, Middlesex, Central Lunenburg, Riverheads, Galax, George Wythe, Castlewood, and PH-Glade Spring in team competition plus at-large qualifiers Amanti Starks (Northumberland), Tre Booth (Northumberland), Thomas Hubbard (Mathews), Cai Clark (Madison County), Tinleigh Rusher (Strasburg), Camden Clem (East Rockingham), Walker Gillespie (Giles), Hunter Howard (Eastern Montgomery), Drew Royal (Auburn), Chase Coley (Chilhowie), Cameron Grabeel (Thomas Walker), and Jon Kern (Rye Cove).

FOOTBALL

Team District Overall

George Wythe 2-0 4-2

Galax 1-0 3-2

Grayson County 0-0 5-0

Bland County 0-0 0-2

Auburn 0-0 0-3

Fort Chiswell 1-1 1-4

Giles 0-3 2-3

GAME RESULTS--

Thursday/Friday Sept. 29/30

Graham 27, George Wythe 7

Grayson County 29, Covington 16

Giles, Galax (idle)

Castlewood at Bland County (cancelled)

Fort Chiswell at Auburn (ppd/Oct. 3)

THIS WEEK’S GAMES--

Monday Oct. 3

Fort Chiswell at Auburn

Friday Oct. 7

Auburn at Grayson County

Galax at Fort Chiswell

North Cross at Giles

George Wythe at Grundy

Bland County at Grundy (cancelled)

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian. The NFL decided Thursday that the game will be played as scheduled at 8:25 p.m. in ...

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …

Wythe SOL scores 11th in state

Wythe County Public Schools Superintendent Wesley Poole was happy to share the news with the county’s Board of Supervisors Sept. 13: WCPS rank…