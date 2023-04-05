The Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP) will assist eligible producers of agricultural commodities who experienced revenue decreases in calendar year 2020 compared to 2018 or 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

PARP will help address gaps in previous pandemic assistance, which was targeted at price loss or lack of market access, rather than overall revenue losses.

USDA’s Farm Service Agency will accept PARP applications through June 2.

Eligible and Ineligible CommoditiesFor PARP, eligible agricultural commodities include crops, aquaculture, livestock, livestock byproducts, or other animals or animal byproducts that are produced as part of a farming operation and are intended to be commercially marketed. This includes only commodities produced in the United States or those produced outside the United States by a producer located in the United States and marketed inside the United States.

The following commodities are not eligible for PARP:

Wild free-roaming animals.

Horses and other animals used or intended to be used for racing or wagering.

Aquatic species that do not meet the definition of aquaculture.

Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant that does not meet the definition of hemp.

Timber.

Program EligibilityPARP payments will be made on a whole-farm basis, not commodity-by-commodity. To be eligible for PARP, an agricultural producer must have been in the business of farming during at least part of the 2020 calendar year and must have experienced a 15% decrease in allowable gross revenue in 2020, as compared to either:

The 2018 or 2019 calendar year, as elected by the producer, if they received allowable gross revenue during the 2018 or 2019 calendar years, or

The producer’s expected 2020 calendar year allowable gross revenue, if the producer had no allowable gross revenue in 2018 or 2019.

PARP payments will be issued after the application period ends on June 2.

For more information on determining allowable gross revenue, visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/pandemic-assistance/parp.

Individuals may call the Washington/Smyth Farm Service Agency at 276-628-8186 to submit a PARP application.