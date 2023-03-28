On March 20, 2003, the United States launched airstrikes against Baghdad, beginning a war that would take the lives of about 8,500 American military men and women and contractors and leave far more struggling with physical and mental tolls. The loss of Iraqi civilians reached into the hundreds of thousands, and the country continues to reel in instability.

As 20th anniversary of that war was marked this week, two veterans of the biggest land war since Vietnam reflected on their service and, ultimately, agreed that the experience will forever be with them.

Both Courtney Widener and Brian Martin also concurred that while talking to one another about their combat experience is beneficial, sharing with those who didn’t experience the war is challenging.

Martin, an Air Force veteran who retired in January after 29 years of service, emphasized that he means no disrespect to anyone but he doesn’t talk much about the Iraq war with people who weren’t there.

“They don’t get it,” he said.

Widener, a 12-year Army National Guard veteran, nodded in agreement, saying that when people ask about it, he wants to talk with them about something they can relate to.

“That’s hard,” he said.

Chilhowie’s Martin and Marion’s Widener were deployed to Iraq in 2008-2009. Martin returned for a second tour in 2011.

Serving with an engineering company, Widener said his unit performed a wide array of duties, including heavy construction such as building a helipad and a base for the Iraqis. With the progress visible, Widener found the construction work rewarding. His unit also undertook security and patrols, dealing with incoming mortar rounds and gunfire.

A deployment to war-torn Bosnia in 2001 helped prepare Widener for the experience, he reflected.

A logistics officer, Martin was put in command of a combined unit that similarly undertook “whatever it takes.”

As an executive officer for a fighter squadron, Martin also knew the constant risk of attacks.

“Everybody wanted to lob a mortar in there,” he said.

He also helped at a hospital, and his skills were also employed in getting people in and out of the country and running a detail to train the Iraqi army.

In 2008, Martin and Widener found the people of southern Iraq peaceful and initially glad to see the troops.

By Martin’s second tour, he said, “Everybody there wanted to be the last one to shoot an American.”

The threat to life became ever-present as was the country’s geography and climate.

“I remember… opening that oven door,” said Widener of the country’s dry, hot air.

“You can’t get away from it,” Martin added.

In those conditions, Widener remembered wearing their combat gear for days on end, working 12, 14, 16 hours, drinking so much to stay hydrated.

Then came sandstorms.

Everything would be “dead still,” Martin recalled, “and then you’d feel a slight breeze and see a wall of sand moving at you.”

Widener found himself in the lead vehicle trying to get his convoy back to its base in one of the worst sandstorms in Iraq’s history. They finally got the go-ahead “at the worst possible time.”

“It took forever,” Widener remembered of the journey.

“Sand gets in everything. You breathe it. You taste it,” Martin recalled.

Widener thought of a box of his belongings he’d put up when coming home from Iraq. “I know if I opened it now there’d be sand in it.”

Beyond the weather, the service personnel lived with burn pits 24/7. Martin spoke of a greasy smoke that covered everything.

Those tastes, smells, sensations and the randomness of attacks became ingrained.

As they changed, Martin and Widener, both fathers, realized their service was also impacting their families.

Widener’s son was preschool age. “It affected him a lot.”

“They just know Dad’s gone,” Martin said.

As much as they missed and wanted to be with their families, coming home brought anxiety.

Knowing that life doesn’t stop and “everybody is growing” contributed to Widener’s nervousness about coming home.

After most of a year in Iraq, home “is a different world.”

“The whole time there, I felt guilty that I was there,” Martin said. Once home, “I felt guilty that I wasn’t back there with my guys.”

“There was a lot endured,” Widener simply said.

Both men expressed gratitude that the military is focusing more on mental and emotional health.

“The effects of war and separation takes such a toll” on service members and their families, Widener said.

When veterans return, Widener said, “the families… it’s so hard from them to understand.” He cited hypervigilance developed from the constant awareness of life-ending threats and having adapted to the constant presence of other people. In Iraq, he said, “you never went anywhere without a battle buddy.”

“It took me forever to get comfortable – at times just being by myself.”

Widener and Martin remembered feeling vulnerable without their protective gear and weapons.

Working with the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Widener believes the job helped him transition back into life here, but he also acknowledged that times came up when going on calls alone proved challenging.

However, looking back two decades, Widener said he’d tell his younger self to “do it again.”

“I wouldn’t change it for anything…. It took a kid and turned him into a man really quick.”

Widener said he tried to take advantage of every experience the military could offer him – many that he believes he would never have known otherwise.

While Martin’s time in the war zone was a briefer part of his military career, he describes it as one of the most formative and memorable.

Yet he continues to struggle with guilt.

After the U.S. pulled out and the jihadist Islamic State, also known as ISIS, rose to power, Martin said, they likely used equipment “that had my signature on [authorizing] it… to kill the people I trained.”

The war remains controversial and is widely considered to have been a strategic policy failure.

Martin is honest in his belief that the U.S. shouldn’t have fought it – not with the price in lives and instability. Though after 9/11, he adamantly believes the war in Afghanistan, a harbor for the terrorists, was necessary.

As for the veterans of Iraq, Martin said it’s hard to describe the honor he feels while sitting and talking to them “my brothers and sisters.”

Martin understands why military recruitment now regularly falls below goals despite a dramatic uptick after Sept. 11 – the occasion that prompted him to return to the military after an earlier stint.

The country’s smallest military, he said, “was tasked to fight that war for 8½ years… on the backs of people who went there time and again.”

Then, with no disrespect intended, Martin said, those veterans “came home to a country that doesn’t understand… came home to a country so far removed…” from their experiences.

Looking back, both men emphasized that they were serving in Iraq to support the mission and make sure everyone was safe.

And yet, both also say, they’ll never get over it.