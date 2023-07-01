Appalachian Sustainable Development (ASD) will be receiving up to $20,000 from Traditional Medicinals through their partnership with Dave Matthews Band (DMB) during the band’s U.S. summer concert tour. Donated funds will support ASD’s Appalachian Harvest Herb Hub and point of harvest program.

The Herb Hub in Duffield provides training, processing, and marketing services to medicinal herb producers, while promoting plant conservation. The point of harvest program is a partnership with Virginia Tech that offers free training to wild harvesters and buyers of woodland roots, barks, and herbs. Training topics include plant identification, safety, sustainable harvest, post-harvest handling, processing, and more. ASD’s Appalachian Harvest Herb Hub helps trained harvesters access fair wage markets for high quality, sustainably sourced botanicals.

“Our Appalachian forests are the perfect environment for medicinal forest botanicals, and they’ve been a source of income for wild harvesters going back for many generations,” said Katie Commender, ASD’s Director of Agroforestry. “But due to centuries of habitat loss and overharvesting, many of these native herbs are now at risk. Donations from the partnership with Dave Matthews Band and Traditional Medicinals will help provide training to dozens of wild harvesters across Appalachia, who in turn, will gain access to premium priced markets for sustainably sourced supply. This is how we impact economic development through sustainable agriculture.”

To learn more about the Herb Hub and point of harvest program, visit: https://www.asdevelop.org/programs-resources/herbhub/#Point_of_Harvest .

Matthews has been using Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat® tea for years as part of his throat care routine before performing and while on stage sharing his music with fans. The tea contains slippery elm bark that is sourced in Appalachia, from third generation wild harvesters who were some of the first individuals trained in ASD’s point of harvest program.

Matthew’s connection to the brand resulted in Traditional Medicinals’ sponsorship of REVERB’s Eco-Village at 42 concerts this May through September. Concertgoers who visit Traditional Medicinals’ booth in the Eco-Village will be invited to learn more about Traditional Medicinals’ slippery elm sourcing and to donate $1 to ASD through Traditional Medicinals via text. Those who participate will also be entered to win a guitar with artwork by Matthews through REVERB, and will receive a Traditional Medicinals digital coupon, Throat Coat® tea sample, and an herb illustration temporary tattoo to get into the concert spirit.

For those not attending the summer concert series, there’s still a chance to win signed merchandise from the Dave Matthews Band and Throat Coat® tea from Traditional Medicinals. Follow Appalachian Sustainable Development (@asdevelop) and Traditional Medicinals (@tradmedicinals) on Instagram and enter to win the giveaway starting on July 6.

To learn more, visit traditionalmedicinals.com. or asdevelop.org.