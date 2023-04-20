Former Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton is about to embark on her newest journey in public health.

On Thursday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin named the long-time healthcare leader as the state’s new health commissioner.

“Experience and leadership matter,” Youngkin said in a statement. “Dr. Shelton brings a wealth of knowledge in patient care and is positioned to recognize the individual needs of all Virginians. Dr. Shelton will be a tremendous asset to public health across the Commonwealth.”

Shelton is making her return to public health after serving nearly two years as vice president and chief medical officer of the Bristol Regional Medical Center and Smyth County Community Hospital for Ballad Health.

Prior to taking the leadership role for the hospital system, Shelton served for five years as the Mount Roger’s Health District’s director from 2016 until 2021. In early 2021, she also stepped in as acting director for Lenowisco and Cumberland Plateau health districts, essentially placing her at the helm of most of the region’s public health in the midst of a global pandemic.

That experience led Shelton to become well versed in the unique healthcare needs of urban, rural and suburban communities, Youngkin’s statement noted. Her work during the pandemic helped get students back in the classroom, significantly mitigating learning loss for those in the area. Under Shelton’s leadership, the three health districts led the state in COVID testing and vaccination rollouts.

In 2021, United Way of Southwest Virginia honored Shelton with the organization’s Woman of Distinction Award for her leadership in healthcare and guidance to the community during the pandemic.

Prior to heading the area's public health efforts during the pandemic, the longtime OB/GYN had already left her mark on the community. Early in her public health career, Shelton became a frontrunner in the fight against some of the area’s most pressing health concerns, spearheading programs and efforts to address substance use disorder and neonatal abstinence syndrome within the health district.

“When I came in and found all the difficulties that our region was having regarding neonatal abstinence syndrome births and the rates that we had in our localities compared to the rest of the state, I was astonished,” Shelton said in a 2021 interview. “So, I quickly tried to learn about neonatal abstinence syndrome and about what we could do to support families with substance use disorders.”

From there, work groups were launched at each of the district’s delivery hospitals to marshal community resources.

Shelton was also a big player in a consortium of stakeholders led by Smyth County Community Hospital to help address addiction in the community. That effort came about following a community needs assessment that pointed to addiction as one of the area’s biggest health risks. During that assessment the health leaders discovered that neonatal abstinence syndrome births, overdose rates and the spread of Hepatitis C were among the top addiction-related concerns.

During her time as the area’s public health leader, Shelton helped launch the state's third Comprehensive Harm Reduction Program in Smyth County and partnered with local law enforcement as part of the state’s REVIVE initiative to train and equip officers with NARCAN, a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

“Having served in various healthcare settings in both the public and private sectors and in her role as a primary care provider, Dr. Shelton will bring leadership and expertise to the governor’s goals of improving the health of all Virginians, enhancing maternal and children’s health and addressing the dual crisis of behavioral health and fentanyl poisoning that affects communities across Virginia," said John Little, Virginia’s secretary of health and human services.

Happy to return to public health, Shelton said, “As a healthcare provider, I look forward to helping Virginians lead healthier and happier lives with improved access to the right care for themselves and their families. As an OB/GYN, it was an honor to care for patients, their babies, and their families one-on-one. Moving into public health again, I hope to harness the trust my patients had in me and advance the mission of the Virginia Department of Health alongside dedicated healthcare professionals.”

Shelton will step into the state health commissioner role on May 1.