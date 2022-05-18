Concert set to celebrate the late Evelyn Lawrence's love of music and help continue her work

While nearly seven years have passed since Evelyn Thompson Lawrence died, the beloved educator and community advocate is not forgotten. Her love and legacy live on. This Saturday, area residents will have an opportunity to celebrate her memory and help bolster her ongoing work.

Lawrence loved music, but her teaching partner and longtime friend Sally Moorer remembers that blues and jazz were her favorite types. With that in mind, The Lincoln Theatre will host a Tribute to Evelyn Thompson Lawrence and Mount Pleasant Preservation Society next Saturday, May 21, at 7 p.m., featuring a concert by the Grammy-nominated M.S.G. Acoustic Blues Trio.

Moorer believes it’s a fitting tribute.

Lawrence was one of the first people to walk into The Lincoln on its opening day in 1929. However, at a time when racial segregation was still prevalent, Lawrence had to sit in the balcony. Moorer said that Lawrence declared to her: “They were the best seats.”

Lawrence would return to The Lincoln repeatedly over her lifetime. It was there that she and Moorer formed and helped lead a community children’s chorus.

Lawrence and Moorer forged their relationship decades earlier with similar works. Moorer remembered this week that Lawrence took her under her wing in Moorer’s first year teaching at the then Marion Primary School.

Lawrence began her career in education at Marion’s Carnegie High School for Black students until that school was closed in 1965 when integration occurred. Then, she moved to MPS, where she taught until 1985.

Moorer watched as Lawrence directed her students in a play and expressed an interest in taking part. Their friendship and collaboration began.

Whether it was singing or dancing, Moorer said that music was also incorporated into the plays. Eventually, they even started writing the productions, including for the country’s bicentennial celebration in 1976.

However, one of Lawrence’s greatest gifts, Moorer said, was her ability to make “everybody feel special, loved and valued.”

To this day, Moorer said former students will come up to her and talk about their parts in the productions. “She [Lawrence] was just a blessing,” said Moorer.

Moorer also remembered Lawrence telling the students, “Don’t let this stop. Keep this music alive.”

Lawrence was also devoted to preserving the history of Smyth County’s and Southwest Virginia’s Black residents. Moorer described her as “a living history book.”

In a 2012 dissertation by Donna Reneé Clifton, Lawrence noted several things for which she’d like to be remembered. One was “establishing of a museum that set forth the contributions of Marion’s disappearing citizens – the African-Americans.”

In the months before she died, Lawrence saw her dream begin to come true when she was presented the deed to the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

After her death, the Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society and Museum was established in the former church and continues its work today.

According to Tracy Thompson, The Lincoln’s executive director, a portion of the May 21 concert proceeds will be donated to the museum.

“By partnering with Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society for the May 21st performance,” Thompson said, “we are supporting the conservation of Smyth County's history, which was also very meaningful to Ms. Lawrence."

Moorer invited community members to “come and enjoy the music and tribute to Mrs. Lawrence and support the… preservation society. She would love it.”

“I think she’s looking down from heaven and smiling,” Moorer declared.

M.S.G. Acoustic Blues is proud to boast a diverse repertoire of music, with everything from popular songs to ragtime tunes.

Although the band consists of a multitude of different instruments, it is primarily Jackie Merritt on harmonica, bones and ukulele; Miles Spicer on guitar, and Resa Gibbs on lead vocals and washboard. Using these unique instruments, the group creates renditions of all kinds of songs, promising to bring “not just a performance, but an event where everyone participates.”

“We invite the audience to share in our celebration,” the group says, explaining that their musical inspirations include, but are not limited to, Archie Edwards, Cephas and Wiggins, and Etta Baker, and describe their sound as “Piedmont-steeped, yet thoroughly up-to-date.”

Individuals who would like to attend may use the code “May” for $15 reserved seating.