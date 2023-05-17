Don’t forget the book-signing on Sunday, at a program starting at 3 p.m. at the Bolling Wilson Hotel. The Wythe-Grayson Regional Library is one of the sponsors of the presentation of “Untold Power: The Fascinating Rise and Complex Legacy of First Lady Edith Wilson” by Rebecca Boggs Roberts. The author will speak about the book and sign copies.

The Dungeons and Dragons gamers are back at the Wythe County Public Library on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m. Come by and join a quest.

The Friends of the Wythe County Library meet Thursday at 4 p.m. in the library. Would you like to support this library with extra programs, new ideas and in other ways? Consider joining the Friends, the organization that does just that. Inquire at the library. Dues are $10 a year and help fund those programs.

The library hosts the Writing Writers at 10 a.m. on Friday. This is the group for folks interested in any kind of writing, at any level, in any form, to get together and exchange ideas.

The Twisted Stitchers are hosted Friday at 2 p.m. for their weekly session of knitting and socializing by the Wythe County Public Library. Drop in and drop a stitch or two.

And if you haven’t gotten enough Dungeons and Dragons gaming, come on over to the Rural Retreat Public Library on Friday at 4 p.m. There’s a session there every other Friday.

And back at the Wythe County Public Library, join us for a free Movie Night on Friday at 6 p.m. complete with popcorn. Please call 276-228-4951 to reserve a seat

Looking to start your own book club? We have book club kits with everything you need!

Book Kits are supplied by The Friends of the Wythe County Library and The Library of Virginia. In addition to the copies in the kits, the library has at least one copy of each book in collection.

Kits are checked out for 5 weeks. Please reserve kits at the Wytheville branch early so we can insure availability. Please provide the library with a club name and a contact person when you reserve a kit.

You can go online at https://wythegrayson.lib.va.us/new-adult-programs-events/ for a listing of available kits, or just stop by the Wythe County Public Library at 300 E. Monroe St.

Storytime is over for now, but there are plenty of programs for youngsters available through the library. Again, check online at https://wythegrayson.lib.va.us/kids/ or visit the library.

The library also offers lots of research programs for adults, and a listing of these can be found at https://wythegrayson.lib.va.us/research-2/

Speaking of book sales, the Friends of the Wythe County Library offers them on the first weekend of each month, but did you know there is also a shelf in the library itself with a continuous run of books and recorded media that you can browse and buy anytime? Check it out.

Speaking of checking things out, here is the latest list of items ready to check out at the Wythe County Public Library:

Fiction: “On the Line” by Fern Michaels; “Desolation Creek” by William Johnstone; “The Lonely Hearts Book Club” by Lucy Gilmore; “Things We Never Got Over” by Lucy Score; “Things We Hide from the Light” by Lucy Score; “The New One” by Evie Green; “The Last Remains: A Ruth Galloway Mystery” by Elly Griffiths; “Love, Honor, Betray” by Mary Monroe; “The Way of the Bear” by Anne Hillerman; “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid; “Hiss and Tell” by Rita Brown; “Loyalty” by Lisa Scottoline; “Countdown” by James Patterson; “The Last Animal” by Ramona Ausubel; “Forbidden Falls” by Robyn Carr; “Privileged Information” by Stephen White; “Hidden Summit” by Robyn Carr; “The Awakening” by Caroline Peckham; “Her Deadly Game” by Robert Dugoni; “Life and Other Love Songs” by Anissa Gray.

Non-Fiction: “Don’t Look Behind You” by Ann Rule; “The Creative Vegetable Gardener: 60 Ways to Cultivate Joy, Playfulness, and Beauty Along with a Bounty of Food” by Kelly Trimble; “Always Behind the Red Door: Battling the Homeless Epidemic”{ by Michelle Steeb; “The Digital Photography Book: The Step-by-Step Secrets for How to Make Your Photos Look Like the Pros!” by Scott Kelby; “It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs” by Mary Kelly; “But Have You Read the Book? 52 Literary Gems that Inspired Our Favorite Films” by Kristen Lopez; “Without Warning: The Tornado of Udall, Kansas” by Jim Minick (this is the new book which had its official launch earlier this month at our library); “Sugar High: 50 Recipes for Cannabis Desserts” by Chris Sayegh; “Mycocutural Revolution: Transforming the World with Mushrooms, Lichens, and Other Fungi” by Peter McCoy; “Where “We Meet the World: The Story of the Senses” by Ashley Ward.

DVDs: “Movie Weekend 4 Feature Films: 28 Days Later, Joy Ride, The Hills Have Eyes, Wrong Turn.”

Young Adult: “Thin Places: A Natural History of Healing and Home” by Kerri Dochartaigh; “Echoes of Grace” by Guadalupe McCall; “Private Label” by Kelly Yang; “The Next New Syrian Girl” by Ream Shukary; “Throwback” by Maurene Goo.

Young Readers: “Infinity: Figuring Out Forever” by Sarah Campbell; “Sarah Bernhardt: The Divide and Dazzling Life of America’s First Superstar” by Catherine Bernhardt; “Heart Finds” by Jaime Berry.

Young Readers: “Parachute Kids” by Betty Tang; “Wombats! Go Camping” by Maddie Frost; “Beak & Ally 4 Snow Birds” by Norman Feuti; “Not an Easy Win” by Chrystal Giles; “In the Key of Us” by Mariana Lockington; “Wishing Upon the Same Stars” by Jacquetta Feldman; “Finally Seen” by Kelly Yang; “The Treasure Test” by T. P. Jagger; “Camp Quiltbag” by Nicole Melleby; “Splendors and Glooms” by Laura Schlitz; “One Tiny Treefrog: A Countdown to Survival” by Tony Piedra; “The Penguin of Ilha Grande: From Animal Rescue to Extraordinary Friendship” by Shannon Earle; “Full Moon Pups” by Liz Scanlon; “Jules vs. the Ocean” by Jessie Sima; “Worm and Caterpillar Are Friends” by Kaz Windness; “The Sleepover: And Other Stories” by Sergio Ruzzier; “Night in the City” by Julie Downing; “Grandpa’s Song” by Tony Johnson; “Mr. Wolf’s Pancakes” by Jan Fearnley; “Struggling at School” by Meg Gaertner; “Succulents” by Candice Letkeman; “LOL 101: A Kid’s Guide to Writing Jokes” by David Roth; “Do You Believe in Magic?: Baseball and America in the Groundbreaking Year of 1966” by David Krell; “Fossil Hunter: How Mary Anning Changed the Science of Prehistoric Life” by Cheryl Blackford Anning; “The Monkey Trial: John Scopes and the Battle Over Teaching Evolution” by Anita Sanchez; “Ancient Night” by David Bowles; “Chinese Celebrations for Children” by Susan Nunes; “Finding Family: The Duckling Raised by Loons” by Laura Salas.