Safety and speeding were the main issues arising during citizen’s time at the June 26 Wytheville Town Council meeting.

Donna Leonard complained about the speed of drivers coming off of Peppers Ferry Road onto Monroe Street, saying that enforcement is the main ingredient missing. Leonard said that speed and driving across town is “insane.”

Her sentiments were backed up by Kirk Chamberlain, who said the question comes down to what kind of community does Wytheville want to be? He said that bike- and pedestrian-friendly places can’t exist where there’s “rampant disregard for the law.” Chamberlain noted that it’s not just passenger vehicles, but commercial vehicles, too, including school buses that are speeding down Monroe.

Council member Holly Atkins noted that at one time enforcement was hampered by a police staffing issue, but it’s not anymore.

In other news, council members unanimously passed an ordinance repealing and replacing the town’s cigarette tax ordinance. The town instituted a cigarette tax in 1980. The new ordinance is mainly a housekeeping item, that hands over the authority to administer the tax on behalf of the town to the Mount Rogers Cigarette Tax Board, which the town joined along with Wythe, Bland, Smyth and Pulaski counties and the towns of Dublin, Chilhowie, Marion, Saltville, Abingdon, Damascus and Rural Retreat.

Town Manager Brian Freeman said that the arrangement is working well, with the authority have a full-time employee who has already uncovered tens of thousands of dollars in unstamped cigarettes and contraband.