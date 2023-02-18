The hot issue today is the renewed revival and outpouring of the Spirit of God that has started as Asbury College in Kentucky. After some study, I have found that this is not the second such revival but the eighth that has its founding in Kentucky.

The first has been given the name of the “Second Great Awakening” by historians.

According to E. Michael and Sharon Rusten, “The revival began in 1801 at the Cane Ridge camp meeting in Kentucky, where as many as 3,000 were converted. By 1806 the Awakening had reached Williams College in Massachusetts. There, five students prayed during a thunderstorm in the shelter of a haystack, four of the five committing themselves to becoming missionaries. The Haystack Prayer Meeting, as it came to be called, was the beginning of the American foreign mission movement.”

“The Welsh Revival began in 1904 under the preaching of Evan Roberts. Within two years, 100,000 converts were added to the Welsh Church. More than 5 million came to Christ as the revival spread throughout the world. As part of this same outpouring of the Spirit, revival came in 1906 to a mission led by William Seymour in a dilapidated building on Azusa Street in Los Angeles. The Azusa Street Revival was the formative event of early Pentecostalism,” the Rustens wrote.

Out of this great spiritual outpouring The Assemblies of God was formed and is now one of or is the largest Pentecostal witness around the world. According to a denomination census in 2022, it has 367,398 churches and 53,700,000 members worldwide.

I am saying this to make a point. The revival that starts with God always has an impact on the world. When men try to make revival happen, they always let self get in the way. They think by the writing of many books and great productions and long sermons that they can make revival happen. They feel that they need to push, pull, and manipulate until they can get something going. The problem with them getting it going is that the source is man and the influence is minimal to say the least.

Someone somewhere has some great success in building a church and getting great numbers of followers. Then they write a book and everyone tries to mimic what they have done — naturally, without the measure of success of the original. Why? Because what works in one group usually does not work in another. It has to be a sovereign move of God and only a sovereign move will cross borders, cultures, races, and social barriers. Only a move of God can really bring a true revival. Here is the key in a nutshell. You and I cannot make it happen by any means possible. We simply need to be like the potter’s clay and allow God to form and make us into what we need to be. The clay has to be yielded and let the master make us the vessel he needs us to be. Revival is already among us. We need to “Be still and know He is God.” The Spirit and revival have already been promised. It is already here. Stop trying to make it and simply let it happen.

We, the Church are the reason there is limited revival. Why? Because even in our Christian family we continue to maintain borders, established by culture, color of skin, and social barriers. Underneath it all, through Christ we have to become one. Whether you think you are entitled, or elite, or socially superior, we are all the same in Christ. Borders do not belong in the family of God. Tear down the borders because they not only make enemies of your Christian brothers and sisters. Those same borders hold back the Spirit of God.

No matter your denominational barrier, everyone who is born of God is your family. Start treating them like it and the Father will continue what he is trying to do.

It is starting among our college-age students. Let us not let this die like we did with the last couple renewals. Since 1905 there have been eight revivals to break out at Asbury College. There have been notable revivals like Brownsville that lasted from 1995 to 2000. Some 2.5 million people visited and 200,000 converts were recorded. Where is the revival today?

God sends it, we enjoy it, then go back to status quo — the way we always did it before. There is the problem. We keep looking back while God is trying to get us to look forward. The past is what it is. We can only change tomorrow.