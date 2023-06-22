Decorating T-shirts with tie-dye emblems and a special Movie Night are among the coming week’s events at the Wythe County Public Library, 300 E. Monroe St. in Wytheville. All programs are free, and these are part of the ongoing Summer Reading Program which has the theme of “All Together Now.”

The popular Dungeons and Dragons gaming groups will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Wythe County Public Library.

A tie-dye shirt session is set for Wednesday at the Wythe County Public Library, part of the ongoing Summer Reading Program being held at all libraries in the Wythe-Grayson system. It starts at 2 p.m. Participants are asked to sign up in advance at the front desk. Call 276-228-4951 for more information.

The Wythe County Public Library hosts the Twisted Stitchers knitting and social group on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

A Movie Night is also set for Friday at the Wythe County Public Library, which will appeal to fans of TV’s “Brady Bunch.” Again, further information is available by calling 276-228-4671. The movie, complete with free popcorn, starts at 6 p.m.

Next Friday and Saturday will also see the monthly Friends of the Wythe County Library used-books sale, in the little red bookshop behind the main library, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Although the first weekend of each month is when the most selections are offered, there is also a continuous rack of books inside the library that are for sale at rock-bottom prices.