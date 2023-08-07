Narrows Livestock Auction Market Inc.

Date: August 5, 2023

Total Number of Head: 344

Total Sales: $400,671.83

STOCKER FEEDER CATTLE: Number of Head: 242

STEERS :

200-400 lbs 274.00 to 287.00 AVG: 278.00

401-600 lbs 200.00 to 268.00 AVG: 254.00

601-800 lbs 142.00 to 249.00 AVG: 228.00

801-1399 lbs 120.00 to 238.00 AVG: 225.00

BULLS:

401-600 lbs 140.00 to 247.00 AVG: 234.00

601-800 lbs 180.00 to 220.00 AVG: 203.00

801-999 lbs 100.00 to 150.00 AVG: 125.00

1000-1399 lbs 127.00 to 160.00 AVG: 144.00

HEIFERS:

200- 400 lbs 170.00 to 232.00 AVG: 210.00

401-600 lbs 116.00 to 224.00 AVG: 206.00

601-800 lbs 120.00 to 222.50 AVG: 197.00

801-1199 lbs 83.00 to 165.00 AVG: 114.00

SLAUGHTER CATTLE: Number of Head: 45

COWS: 55.00 to 104.00 AVG: 85.00

BULLS: 106.00 to 122.00 AVG: 114.00

GOATS: Number of Head: 9 Sold by Head 60.00 to 125.00

SHEEP: Number of Head: 2 Sold by Pound 50.00 to 79.00

BABY CALVES SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 5 10.00 to 240.00 AVG: 155.00

COW/CALF PAIRS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Pairs: 1 1950.00

BRED COWS SOLD BY HEAD: Number of Head: 20 800.00 to 1675.00 AVG: 1150.00

BULLS SOLD BY THE HEAD: Number of Head: 1 1300.00

HOGS SOLD BY THE POUND: Number of Head: 2 20.00 to 67.00 AVG: 43.50



Wythe County VA Livestock Auction Weekly Auction for Thu Aug 03, 2023 All prices per hundredweight unless otherwise stated Feeder Cattle 120 head Feeder Steers 38 head Feeder Steers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 215.00-220.00 300- 400 240.00 400- 500 244.00 500- 600 240.00 600- 700 224.00-252.25 700- 800 229.00 800- 900 218.00 Feeder Steers Medium and Large 2 300- 400 218.00 400- 500 242.00 Feeder Holstein Steers 5 head Feeder Holstein Steers Large 2-3 500- 600 158.00 700- 800 154.00 800- 900 97.00 Feeder Heifers 63 head Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 1 200- 300 170.00 300- 400 194.00 400- 500 190.00-205.00 500- 600 181.00-215.00 600- 700 220.00 700- 800 196.00-199.00 800- 900 142.00-150.00 Feeder Heifers Medium and Large 2 400- 500 206.00 500- 600 191.00 600- 700 180.00-217.00 800- 900 123.00 Feeder Bulls 14 head Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 1 300- 400 206.00 400- 500 216.00 500- 600 236.00 600- 700 200.00 700- 800 214.00-232.00 Feeder Bulls Medium and Large 2 700- 800 166.00 Slaughter Cattle 93 head Slaughter Cows 87 head Slaughter Cows Breaker 75-80% Lean 850-1200 96.00-106.00 1200-1600 99.00-113.00 Slaughter Cows Breaker High Yielding 1200-1600 120.00-132.00 Slaughter Cows Boner 80-85% Lean 800-1200 112.00-116.00 1200-2000 115.00 Slaughter Cows Boner High Yielding 1200-2000 120.00 Slaughter Cows Lean 85-90% Lean 750- 850 70.00-87.00 850-1200 75.00-102.00 Slaughter Bulls 6 head Slaughter Bulls YG 1-2 1000-1500 121.00 1500-2500 126.00-135.00 Slaughter Bulls High Yielding 1000-1500 131.00 1500-2500 140.00-142.00 Cows Returned To Farm 1 head Medium and Large 1, 2 years old 1215 1300.00 per head Cows With Calves At Side 1 pair Medium and Large 1, 6 years old with calves 400 lbs 1500 2425.00 per pair Calves Returned To Farm 7 head Holstein Bulls 70- 100 75.00 per head Source: Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services USDA-VA Market News, Richmond, VA 804.786.3947 www.vdacs.virginia.gov/marketnews market.news@vdacs.virginia.gov