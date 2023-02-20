George Wythe’s Joseph Puckett left for Christiansburg with a dream and came home from the state swim championships with a gold and silver.

Puckett won the 200 yard freestyle race with a 1:52.50 time and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke with a tiem of 1:00.55.

Jesse Collins, a fellow Maroon, finished in third place in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:19.79.

Collins, Puckett, Brett Buchanan and Tyler Terry were part of the 200 freestyle relay team for the Maroons that finished runner-up in 1:40.22. The 400 freestyle relay team from GW finished second (3:46.22) with the same four guys taking part.

The Maroons were fifth in the team standings.

Virginia High’s boys team took first in the state swim meet with 202 team points. Clarke County’s boys came in second while defending champs Radford finished third.

Rural Retreat’s boys finished in 22nd place, but that’s just one swimmer. Tyler Sickles took fifth in the 500 freesyle with a time of 5:54.60. Sickles was sixth in the 100 breast with a time of 1:09.93.

The GW girls finished sixth in the team standings.

Carrie Sage-Dalton finished fifth in the 500 free, with a time of 5:59.67. Charla King took sixth in the same event, finishing in 6:04.73.

King was fifth in the 200 free with a time of 2:13.17.

In the 200 individual medley, Lydia Sprano finished in sixth place with a time of 2:24.70. Sprano finished fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.40.