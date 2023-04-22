The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will host a free screening of the motion picture “Songcatcher” in the museum’s performance theater at 6:30 p.m. on April 25. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The screening is complementary programming for the special exhibit “I’ve Endured: Women in Old-Time Music,” now on display at the museum.

“We encourage everyone to come early and tour the special exhibit prior to the film screening,” said Dr. Rene Rodgers, museum head curator. “The exhibit features ‘songcatchers’ like Katherine Jackson French and ballad singers like Jane Hicks Gentry, providing some real-life context to the movie.”

Hauntingly beautiful folk music and Appalachian scenery take center stage in “Songcatcher,” directed by Maggie Greenwald and starring Academy Award nominee Janet McTeer, Aidan Quinn, and Emmy Rossum.

Set in the early 1900s, the fictional drama follows the story of Dr. Lily Penleric (McTeer), a musicologist who travels to rural Appalachia only to find the discovery of her life – a treasure trove of old English ballads, songs that have been handed down from generation to generation.

With the goal of securing a promotion at her university, Penleric sets out to collect the music of the isolated region. It is not until she meets Tom (Quinn), a handsome, hardened war veteran and talented musician, that she’s forced to examine her motivations.

Is the “Songcatcher,” as Tom insists, no better than the men who exploit the people and extort their land?

“Songcatcher” earned the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize for outstanding ensemble performance upon its release in 2000. The film is rated PG-13 with a run time of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Though there is no cost to attend the screening, guests are asked to RSVP online prior to arrival by visiting the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.