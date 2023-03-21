The Garland Bowman Trail makes for a pleasant walk near Princeton, West Virginia. The trail takes hikers on a loop around a lake, offering pleasant views of the water and the surrounding woods. Despite being situated near a busy highway and coming close to houses and roads once again at its farthest point, the trail provides a peaceful escape into nature for a leisurely couple hours walk.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-77 North into West Virginia, and take Exit 1 for US-52 N toward Bluefield immediately after exiting the East River Mountain Tunnel. At the end of the off-ramp turn right onto US-52 N and go 2 miles before using the right lane to merge onto US-460 E via the ramp to Princeton. Follow this for 4.2 miles, then turn left onto WV-123 W for only 0.1 miles and make a sharp right onto Maple Acres Rd/Old U.S. 19 N. Follow this for 2.5 miles and turn left onto WV-20 South for 0.9 miles. Here you will turn left through the yellow gates into Glenwood Park and then immediately turn right into the obvious parking lot. The trail begins at the far end of the parking lot.

Walk out the gravel lane, which is signed as the Garland Bowman Trail. Starting out in an open meadow, the trail is not marked and not at all obvious, but it basically stays close to the water. So, just stay near the lake as you walk to the west and then south and you will cross a wooden bridge over the North Fork of Brush Creek, the primary feeder of the lake. Continue following along the edge of the water and you will soon enter the woods and the trail becomes immediately obvious.

Once you get a little farther from the noise of the busy highway, this becomes a pleasant and easy lakeside stroll. At the right times of year, there might be a decent opportunity to see some wildlife or possibly wildflowers. I saw an entire flock of Canadian geese on the ground and in the water near the dam.

The lake is vaguely reminiscent of a distorted hourglass or egg timer bent at a 90-degree angle, and soon you will be walking alongside the extended narrow part of the lake, where it looks almost more like a deep and tranquil creek than a lake. In this section, the trail briefly swings away from the lake, but then quickly comes back to it. The trail climbs perhaps 75 feet above the lake in this section, but by the time it gets close to the lake again, it is in the other bulbous section and considerably quieter, though you can still hear traffic in the distance.

Descend gently, ascend a second time - but only about 50 feet, then begin to descend gently yet again to return to the lakeside at its farthest extent from the trailhead. At about 1.5 miles, you will walk across the earthen dam that impounds the lake.

As you walk around the far end of the lake, you will see the trail re-enter the woods at near water level. Do not follow the gravel road. A little farther ahead, when you come out in the open again, and it looks like you're about to walk into an inlet, look for a less obvious section of the trail to turn to the right for about 40 or 50 yards and then left again. This will take you around the end of the inlet.

The trail is a paved walkway beyond here and soon leads to a pretty neat gazebo beside the water, perhaps a good place to eat a candy bar.

Continue to follow the paved walkway within sight of the lake and for a short while, you'll be walking parallel beside a road. The walkway climbs a small hill past a picnic site and then descends once again and parallels the narrow section of the lake for a short distance, though you can’t really see it.

At 2.3 mi, you will have to follow the road briefly, then turn left onto the paved walkway once again just past shelter number 3. This will bring you out alongside the water at the first end of the lake.

From here, you can see the trailhead across the lake but you still have to walk just under a half a mile beside the lake to get there.