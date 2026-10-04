Vehicle crash claims life of young Saltville woman SPorter Oct 4, 2026 11 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Saltville community is mourning the loss of a young woman to a fatal vehicle crash.kAmuF?6C2= D6CG:46D H6C6 96=5 %9FCD52J[ ~4E] `[ 7@C r92?5C2 |] p==:D@?[ H9@ 5:65 7C@> :?;FC:6D DFDE2:?65 :? 2 $2EFC52J[ $6AE] ae[ D:?8=6\G69:4=6 HC64<]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ E96 ':C8:?:2 $E2E6 !@=:46[ E96 4C2D9 @44FCC65 2E eidg 2]>] @? $2=EG:==6 w:89H2J]k^AmkAm%96 '$! D2:5 E92E p==:D@?’D a_`h '@=<DH286? y6EE2 H2D EC2G6==:?8 D@FE93@F?5 @? $2=EG:==6 w:89H2J[ @?6 >:=6 ?@CE9 @7 !@DDF> w@==@H #@25[ H96? :E H6?E @77 E96 C:89E D:56 @7 E96 C@25 2?5 DECF4< 2 C@4< 6>32?<>6?E] %96 G69:4=6 E96? @G6CEFC?65 EH:46 2?5 42>6 E@ C6DE :? E96 ?@CE93@F?5 =2?6D] k^Am People are also reading… Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game The ‘Guillermo Effect’ takes out a good dancer on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Smyth schools receive about $9.4M in grants for projects at CHS, MSHS Smyth enrollment report shows elementary school is home to most students Flock camera debate continues in Marion Monarch Watch: Citizen scientists tag, launch monarchs to join migration to Mexico By the numbers: Smyth financial advisor looks at school needs, 1% sales tax referendum Feels Like Home: Lewis' Country Store prepares to open in Chilhowie Trump to begin sending $500 ACA refund checks. Here's where they're going Smyth, Wythe TRIAD chapters win grants to continue helping senior citizens kAm%96 '$! D2:5 E92E p==:D@?[ ae[ @7 $2=EG:==6[ H2D 6;64E65] $96 DF776C65 D6C:@FD :?;FC:6D 2?5 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ 2? 2C62 9@DA:E2=[ H96C6 D96 DF44F>365 E@ E9@D6 :?;FC:6D] $96 H2D ?@E H62C:?8 2 D62E36=E]k^AmkAm%96 4C2D9 C6>2:?D F?56C :?G6DE:82E:@?]k^AmkAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 96C @3:EF2CJ[ p==:D@? :D DFCG:G65 3J 96C D:DE6C[ #9:2??2 p==:D@?j 3C@E96C[ s:==2? p==:D@?j 9FD32?5[ r92C=6D pJ6CDj 8C2?5>@E96C[ $96:=2 p==:D@?j ?:646 2?5 ?6A96HD[ qC2JG6?[ tDE6==2[ 2?5 #@?:?j 2?5 ?F>6C@FD 7C:6?5D]k^Am kAmp v@uF?5|6 244@F?E H2D 6DE23=:D965 E@ 96=A 4@G6C E96 7F?6C2=’D 4@DED] xE C625Di “w: 8FJD] x’> 4C62E:?8 E9:D 8@7F?5>6 E@ 96=A DFAA@CE r92?5C2’D 72>:=J 36 23=6 E@ 8:G6 96C 2 AC@A6C 8@@53J6] (:E9 96C A2DD:?8 36:?8 DFA6C F?6IA64E65 E96C6 H2D ?@ 7:?2?4:2= A=2?D AFE :?E@ A=246] x7 J@F 42?’E 5@?2E6[ A=62D6 D92C6] !=62D6 2=D@ <66A 96C 72>:=J 2?5 7C:6?5D :? J@FC E9@F89ED 2?5^@C AC2J6CD 2D E96J >@G6 7@CH2C5]”k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. SPorter Author email Follow SPorter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was… Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy A slogan describing Saltville and its history declares “From the Ice Age to the Space Age.” An industry leader in the community loves to tell … 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday …