Legendary “newgrass-phenom” Sam Bush will headline WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm and Fun Time live variety show, along with Bristol’s own alt-folk sensation Annabelle’s Curse, at 7 p.m. on March 16, live from the historic stage at Paramount Bristol.

The show will be hosted by Radio Bristol’s Kris Truelsen and his house band Bill and the Belles. Tickets are on sale now to the public at the Paramount box office and online.

“With the combination of trailblazer Sam Bush and the vitality of Annabelle’s Curse, we’ve curated what promises to be a fantastic, high-energy show,” said Truelsen. “Dancing in the aisles is not only encouraged, it’s expected.”

There was only one prize-winning teenager willing to say thanks, but no thanks, to Roy Acuff. Only one son of Kentucky finding a light of inspiration from Bill Monroe and his Blue Grass Boys and catching fire from Bob Marley and The Wailers. Only one progressive hippie allying with like-minded conspirators, rolling out the newgrass revolution, and then leaving the genre’s torch-bearing band behind as it reached its commercial peak.

There is only one consensus pick of peers and predecessors, of the traditionalists, the rebels, and the next gen devotees. Music’s ultimate inside outsider. Or is it outside insider? There is only one Sam Bush.

Bush has released seven albums and a live DVD over the past two decades, and in 2009 the Americana Music Association awarded him the Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist. Punch Brothers, Steep Canyon Rangers, and Greensky Bluegrass are just a few present-day bluegrass vanguards among so many musicians he’s influenced. His performances are annual highlights of the festival circuit, with Bush’s appearances at the town’s famed bluegrass fest earning him the title “King of Telluride.”

Electrified Appalachian folk-rock band Annabelle’s Curse has gathered quite a following in the mid-Atlantic region and beyond. Formed more than a decade ago, the band is a staple at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A review published in Huffington Post read: “This five-piece alternative folk band from Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, doesn’t seem to be cursed as much as blessed with talent.”

Farm and Fun Time host band Bill and the Belles is based in Johnson City, Tenn. The band tours internationally and is known for combining a stringband format with their signature harmonies, candid songwriting, and pop sensibilities. Rolling Stone referred to the band as “...committed to helping early country music remain appreciated — not just replicated.”

Farm and Fun Time is recorded before a live audience and syndicated for television on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. Tickets to the show range from $43.02 — $85.13 and may be purchased by visiting ParamountBristol.org or by visiting the Paramount box office.

Farm and Fun Time may also be accessed in its entirety live through WBCM Radio Bristol’s Facebook page, on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org or via the station’s free mobile app.