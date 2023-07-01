Thirteen women collaborated and created three quilts that are now being raffled to benefit the Henderson School of Appalachian Arts and the Friends of Hungry Mother State Park.

The women are Art League of Marion and Friends of Hungry Mother members and their friends. Those who helped make the quilts were Catherine Schrenker, Sarah Poole, Tessie Hayes, Shirley Lockhart, Ginny Moorer, Sally Moorer, Susan Hunt, Jessica Harman, Karen Chamberlain, Linda Kelly, Wendy Glass and Kathy Baumgarner. Faye Thompson machine quilted the three works.

Tickets to enter the raffle are $5 and can be bought at the Henderson or from any Art League member with cash or check. Tickets will also be sold during the July 21-23 Hungry Mother Festival at The Gazebo and Shelter 2.

The drawing will be held Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. The winner doesn’t need to be present but must provide contact information.

For more information, call Catherine Schrenker at 276-206-0627.