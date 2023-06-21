The Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) has announced the launch of its fifth annual Bristol Sessions Super Raffle, the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. The raffle gives participants the chance to win more than $250,000 in cash and prizes. Each ticket gives the purchaser two chances to win.

“In the past we’ve had one ticket holder win twice with the same number,” said BCM Executive Director of Advancement Leah Ross. “It is our goal to keep educational programming at the museum low or no cost for the community, and proceeds from the raffle are essential in helping us achieve that.”

Major prizes include a 2024 Ford Mustang Ecoboost, a Toyota Tacoma SR 4 x 2, a Subaru CrossTrek, a Honda HRV and a vacation to Sandals resort, plus $69,000 in cash prizes, including one prize for $20,000.

The raffle drawing will take place 12-4 p.m. on Sept. 10 outside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum during the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival. A winner will be drawn every five minutes during the four-hour event. The drawing will stream live on the Birthplace of Country Music YouTube and Facebook pages and broadcast live on WBCM Radio Bristol which can be accessed on the air at 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org, and through the station’s free mobile app.

Winners do not have to be present at the drawing to win; winners will be notified via phone, text, or email, and listed on the Bristol Sessions Super Raffle website at BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org.

Only 5,000 Bristol Sessions Super Raffle tickets will be sold at $100 per ticket. Each ticket has two raffle numbers, giving the ticket holder two chances to win per ticket. There is a “Buy 10, Get One Free” offer that gives the buyer a free ticket with the purchase of 10. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

BCM worked with local businesses to acquire prizes for the raffle, including Abingdon Equipment Co., Bristol Honda, Food City, Friendship Ford of Bristol, Gregory Isbell Jewelers, Hearth and Patio, Morrell Music, Mountain Sports LTD, Progressive Tractor, Salt of the Earth, Stateline Motorsports, Toyota of Bristol, The Travel Shop, and Wallace Subaru of Bristol.

Tickets may be purchased online at BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org, at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, or from any BCM board member.

Ticket sales end automatically when 5,000 tickets are sold.

In the past, Bristol Sessions Super Raffle tickets have sold out prior to the festival, but if they are still available they will be sold at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion in the Artist Merchandise Tent at 416 State Street, at the museum, and online until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Tickets will not be sold by other ticket sellers after 11:59 on Sept. 9. A festival ticket is not required to attend the raffle drawing; however, raffle ticket purchasers may purchase a Sunday single-day festival pass at a discounted price that day from the museum.

For a complete list of rules, frequently asked questions, a list of all the prizes, and to purchase tickets, visit BristolSessionsSuperRaffle.org.