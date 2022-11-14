 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forest Service offers new Interagency Lifetime Military pass

The USDA Forest Service has announced that veterans and Gold Star Family members are now able to obtain the new Interagency Lifetime Military pass from Forest Service offices.

The new Lifetime Military Pass is available at no cost to all veterans and Gold Star family members, the immediate family member(s) of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict. This pass is honored year round and nationwide at all Forest Service, National Park Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service sites charging standard amenity or entrance fees.

