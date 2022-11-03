Health officials urge care as 'tripledemic' seems possible

Health officials are cautioning health-care providers and the public that cases of the flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are already growing in Southwest Virginia – and nationally.

While the intensity level of flu and flu-like illnesses remains low, from the week of Oct. 15 to the week of Oct. 22, this region saw its levels climb from low-4 to low-5, a notch below moderate.

In a letter sent to health-care providers on Oct. 21 and a news release issued Oct. 24, the Virginia Department of Health cautioned that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years.

More people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like illness than at this point in previous years, particularly young children aged 0-4 years, the news release said.

In a letter to medical clinicians, State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH, said, “During the week ending Oct. 15… the percent of ILI [influenza like illnesses] visits was higher than the same week during each of the past five years.”

Health officials reiterated that a flu vaccine is the best protection for everyone six months and older with rare exceptions.

“The best way to reduce the risk of flu and its potentially serious complications is to get vaccinated each year,” said Greene. “This is why I am encouraging Virginians to receive their annual flu shot and practice preventive healthy habits. These include staying home when sick, using your elbow to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, and frequently washing your hands. Parents should help their children learn healthy habits and discuss vaccination with their children’s pediatric caregiver.”

As flu takes hold, RSV already has many people in its grip. The VDH said that emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have quadrupled and have been rapidly increasing in Virginia since early September.

RSV is common and usually causes mild to moderate symptoms in most people but can be very dangerous for young infants or those who are immunocompromised. The VDH encouraged people to “practice preventive health habits to reduce chance of infection and call your healthcare provider if you or your child is having difficulty breathing, not drinking enough fluids, or experiencing worsening symptoms.”

By late last week, the possibility of a “tripledemic” was making headlines across the country with experts noting that flu, RSV, and COVID could make this winter particularly difficult as schools and offices have reopened and social distancing and mask wearing have largely been put aside.

AARP warned its members that RSV “can be downright dangerous for older adults too.” AARP noted that more than 177,000 older Americans are hospitalized each year with RSV and about 14,000 die from the virus.

VDH officials noted that the flu season typically peaks in February and significant activity can continue into May so a November or later vaccine still offers considerable protection.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports it is safe to get both a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu vaccine at the same time, if you are eligible. The updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters provide targeted protection against the original virus strain and the circulating Omicron sub variants (BA.4 and BA.5).

Both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccines are widely available in Virginia at many different locations, including pharmacies and health departments. To learn more and to get help finding vaccines, contact the Call Center at 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1).

Or, visit www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or www.vaccines.gov to find a vaccine near you.