From kayaking to salamanders to other amazing critters and art, Hungry Mother State Park is preparing a full slate of activities for National Kids to Parks Day, which will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20.

The day will kick off at 9 a.m. with Kayaking for Kids. A park interpreter will teach participants paddling skills in this exclusive Kids to Parks Day program, which is only for children and their families. Children must be at least 8 years old and accompanied by an adult on the program.

Spots are limited and are first come, first serve. Pre-registration is required at the Discovery Center or by calling 276-781-7400 by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

Meet at the Dock ’n Shop. The program fee is $10 per person.

At noon, youngsters can take part in a free Salamander Meander.

The Appalachian Mountains are home to many unique salamander species. Participants should be ready to get their feet wet as they search for salamanders and use what are find to keep learn about water health. Meet at Parking Lot 6.

At 2 p.m., certified wildlife rehabilitator Darin Handy will show the audience an array of critters. He will use his furry, scaly, and crawly friends to teach participants the value of nature and the amazing life that inhabits this planet. Meet at the Campfire Pit behind Shelter 3. Admission is free.

At 4 p.m., artist and Virginia Master Naturalist Renee Wienecke will help participants look for inspiration in nature and encourage them to create a piece of art around Hungry Mother’s salamanders.

Meet at the Discovery Center. Admission is free.