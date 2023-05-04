I met Dwight Hines nearly nine years ago when he visited my home with my longtime friend, Carol Branch, his mother-in-law. I profiled her in this column years ago as well as his wife, Carol’s daughter Christie, in her brave battle with lupus. I knew Dwight was special, too, but I had no idea all he had endured personally until reading his newly-published memoir, Music Gets Me Through: The Story.

The brief 80-page account of his tumultuous, but still young life also includes a playlist with each chapter featuring a spiritual song that helped him through his daily journey. That journey involved a bully-dominated adolescence amid the dangerous streets of Queens, New York, the untimely loss of his father, and a life-threatening battle with anxiety disorder. Also featured are spaces for writing exercises for the reader to examine his or her own journey through life with the help of music. I am such a music lover that I feel as though I wrote as many words in this volume as the author. It was a very spiritual and reflective exercise, as I’m sure was the intent of the author.

By the time Hines was 8 years old, he was singing, playing drums in local bands, and participating in school and neighborhood dancing competitions. The youngest of five boys, Hines recalls walking more than five miles to and from church every Sunday morning with his mother and brothers. His mother Nadine would sing the hymn, “I Won’t Complain,” continuously throughout the long trek. This ignited a lifelong passion for gospel music within her youngest boy, who called his mother his favorite singer in the world. As the leader of the church choir, Nadine Hines would attend church when she would otherwise be unable to get out of bed.

““It’s like when she touched the mic,” writes her son. “All her pain was gone.”

Hines began working as a disc jockey in 2016. With his deep-rooted Christian faith, Hines quickly found that DJing in the secular world was not his divine calling. He began to search for ways to incorporate his passion for playing songs into his service for the Lord.

Serving as disc jockey for religious gatherings took off in a big way. By 2019, he was traveling the country with some of the world’s leading motivational evangelists including Dr. Eric Thomas. After attending numerous spiritual conferences, Hines was billed as the number one motivational disc jockey in the world.

The pandemic forced Hines, along with every other entertainer in the world, into the virtual realm. His Groove by Faith livestreams proved successful, but came at a great price. Hines began experiencing sharp chest pains, distorted vision, and severe dehydration, losing fifty pounds. Though a definitive diagnosis was never clearly stated in the book, everything from anxiety disorder to Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) was suspected.

Hines also coped with his brother being in a debilitating car accident and his father’s untimely passing in 2021 at the age of fifty-four. Through it all, there was music. Hines recalls singing and playing his father’s favorite song to him, which helped aid in his father’s peaceful passing. His father was also a singer and listened to music constantly. In fact, he dedicated the entire book to his father, whom he thanked for giving him “the musical knowledge to help others in need.”

“One of my most fantastic memories was when my dad would be one of the first to join my live DJ sets,” Hines writes of his father. “I could always think of him dancing and having to sit down due to a possible injury.”

“You’re going to break my hip,” Stanley G. Hines, Jr. would say to his youngest son after dancing to his son’s choices of music.

Hines winds the book up by posing his self-created Music Gets Me Through Challenge, which invited readers on a 30-day journey of listening to a single genre for ten days while journaling how each one makes you feel.

“This will help you understand what each song and genre is doing for you,” he explains. “How does it make you feel during the day? How does it make you feel before going to bed?”

Hines says he has completed the challenge many times himself and, as a result, hasn’t listened to rap or hip hop in over two and a half years.

“Give it a shot,” he encourages. “This challenge will give you some time to discover the genre you’ve chosen and what it can do for you in the future.”

To order Music Gets Me Through: The Story for $19.95 in paperback and $9.95 in e-book format, visit https://payhip.com/mgmt.