Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion hosts special Holiday Hangout event

A Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Black Friday Holiday Hangout event will feature a free hot chocolate bar, snacks, and crazy Christmas photos with members of one of Southwest Virginia's favorite emerging Americana acts, 49 Winchester. The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

"This is the perfect opportunity to save on the gift of a great music experience and for 49 Winchester fans to capture a special moment with members of the band," said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for Birthplace of Country Music, the parent nonprofit organization that oversees the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, the museum, and WBCM Radio Bristol. "The event is free for everyone and there is no cost for the photos, we just want everyone to come out and have fun!"

Weekend passes to the 22nd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, slated for Sept. 8-10, 2023, will be available for purchase on Black Friday for $100 (plus tax/fees). The sale runs through Cyber Monday, Nov. 28; it is the lowest price available all year. New and exclusive Bristol Rhythm and 49 Winchester merchandise will also be sold.

The Holiday Hangout with members of 49 Winchester will be held in the Special Exhibits Gallery at the museum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. where visitors are encouraged to don their flashiest holiday duds and pose for a free Christmas photo with the band amidst a mid-century mod set curated by Cherry Bombed Beauty of Bristol. Participants may use their own cameras or snap photos with their cell phones; a photographer will also be on hand to take digital pics.

The hot chocolate bar and snacks will continue to flow until 2 p.m. EST, and visitors are welcome to take personal Christmas pics on the set.

49 Winchester has announced the band will be live in concert at Paramount Bristol April 1, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.. Tickets to the show went on sale to the public yesterday, Nov. 18. Tickets may be purchased at the Paramount box office and online at ParamountBristol.org.

Hailing from Russell Co., 49 Winchester is taking the national music scene by storm with the critically-acclaimed, New West Records release "Fortune Favors The Bold," the band's fourth album. The band has been selling out venues across the country, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, and performed at major festivals, including Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Red Wing Roots Music Festival, and Floydfest. In April the band will return to the Opry and also perform at California's Stagecoach Festival.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion weekend passes will be sold exclusively online at BristolRhythm.com and in person at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum starting Black Friday. Do note that the museum is closed on Mondays. Visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org for more BCM event information.