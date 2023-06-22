Billingsway Arena near Crockett has added a Fun Show to its schedule, to be held July 8 at 1 p.m.

Game events will include ride-a-buck, chute dogging, carpet race, pony express, Texas barrels and others, to be followed by jackpot barrels and poles. The entry fee will be $10 per class or $50 for unlimited fun classes.

There will be Pee Wee, Junior, Senior and Open classes.

One week after the Fun Show, the Billingsway Monthly Rodeo Series resumes Friday, July 14, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 15, at 6 p.m.

July 15, incidentally, is celebrated as “National I Love Horses Day.”

Kylie Billings and Cole Moser won six events each in the latest monthly series, June 16-17, while Allen Moser, Brylee Phipps, Emily Church, Jayden Winbourne, Kylie Lara, Sara Cregger and Waylon Snow won two events each.

Other winners included Ashlynn Culbreth, Jeb Cregger, Kenzie Barker, Laura Manuel, Mattie Legg, Taylor Peeples, Brady Lowe, Charles Barker, Clint Manuel, Donovan Laws, Gunnar Ashby, Hannah Fullen, Jolten Ellis, Kai Hodge, Kalob Underwood, Keaton Hamm, Mason Allen, Matthew Allen, Matthew Porter, Rhiannon Snow and Tank Lowe.

Billingsway Arena is located at 670 Cinnamon Run (SR 652), approximately seven miles north of Speedwell of VA21.

Upcoming Events

June 23 – Barrels event, R&R Arena, Chilhowie.

June 23-24 – Kanawha Valley Horse Show.

June 24 – New River Valley Horse Show, New River Valley Fairgrounds, Dublin, 10 a.m.

June 24 – DC Productions Barrel Bash, Washington County Fairgrounds, Abingdon, 1 p.m.

June 24 – Tazewell Horse Show, Jeff Hill Memorial.

June 25 – Precious Valley Farms Series, Elliston.

July 1 – IBRA meet, Saltville.

July 7-8 – Galax Pro Rodeo, Felts Park.

July 8 – Fun Show at Billingsway Arena, Crockett, 1 p.m.

July 8 – Barrels event, JM Stables, Wytheville.

July 14-15 – Billingsway Arena Monthly Rodeo Series, Crockett.