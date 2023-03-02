Wytheville Community College has released its Fall 2022 Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll. To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed a minimum of 20 hours of credit at the college, carried a minimum of 6 semester hours in a given semester, and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Students who are carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours for credit and who earn a GPA of 3.2 or higher for the semester are included on the Dean’s List.
Those from Bland County making the list include:
Dean’s List
Brianna Griffith, Luke Parker, Kyle Arnold, Zachary Brewster, Madison Hagan, Lexie Owens, Laken Burton, Benjamin Ratliff
President’s Honor Roll
Tearsa Edwards, Drew Hoge, Chloe Kidd, Caleb Alderson, Angelina Boyd, Jenna Consley, Randi Dillow, Emma Townley, Lane Hubble, William Kopp, Cadence Thomas