3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with 5.5 acres with small stream out front, close to National Forest and trails.Inside this home you have a large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage cabinets.Cabinets are solid wood and are in good shape. Living is also large with an oil monitor and flue if you chose to add a wood stove. Coat closet in living room and another linen closet in the hallway. Bedrooms are all a good size and have good size closets. Bathroom has shower/tub combo, shower door and is spacious.This home would be an excellent getaway place because it is within horse riding distance to National Forest and trail access with over 200 miles of trails. The bottom 1.5 acres is relatively flat with a small storage shed and there's another portion of the land that lays flat on the back side, but it is grown and up the hill. There are no neighbors within sight. Downstairs is a full basement with storage shelving, laundry hookups, and flue for a wood stove. Basement ceiling has also been insulated.
3 Bedroom Home in Fries - $100,000
