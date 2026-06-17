Mt. Pleasant News Marie Bishop Correspondent Jun 17, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIRTHDAYS and ANNIVERSARIESkAmw2AAJ q:CE952J E@ u@?52 p=36CE[ qC6?52 qC2536CCJ 2?5 p==6? $9FA6 @? yF?6 `fj %C6?E rC6H6 @? yF?6 aaj s2G:5 {6DE6C xx @? yF?6 abj $E6G6 |@@C6 @? yF?6 acj s@C@E9J %2J=@C @? yF?6 adj {66 v@:?D 2?5 |6=:?52 s] |:==6C @? yF?6 ag] p DA64:2= w2AAJ `akDFAmE9k^DFAm q:CE952J E@ >J J@F?86DE 8C62E\8C2?5D@?[ t=:[ @? yF?6 `g]k^AmkAmw2AAJ p??:G6CD2CJ E@ %:> 2?5 s@??2 {2J?6 @? yF?6 dj y677 2?5 #9@?52 r92CC @? yF?6 `gj s62? 2?5 %6C6D2 r2CE6C 2?5 y@6 |24< 2?5 s@C@E9J %2J=@C @? yF?6 acj v2CJ 2?5 q6EDJ v:==>2? @? yF?6 aej %6CCJ 2?5 $96CC: #6A2DD @? yF?6 ahj y:> 2?5 (:=>2 }:5:776C @? yF?6 b_]k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mrw&#rw }t($ – |E] !=62D2?E &]|]r]k^DEC@?8mk^Am People are also reading… Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Smyth County undertakes groundwork to prepare for potential data center interest Commonwealth's Attorney's Office to host church security training for Smyth County Broady to present program to help instill Martin Luther King's clarity, courage Mount Rogers Community Services makes case for its funding requests 'The Coolest Hometown': Actors, stage crew sought to support new play about Marion Smyth County seeks public input on future use of Carnegie School These brands pulled back on Pride. It could cost them. Here's why Smyth Animal Rescue's Pet of the Week is fun loving and ready for his next adventure Record $75 million gift to benefit Virginia Tech athletics, Honors College Early look at Virginia Tech’s 2026 Week 2 opponent ODU kAm#6G] !2:86 (:>36C=J’D >6DD286 @? $F?52J >@C?:?8 yF?6 f H2D “w:556? w@A6” 32D65 @? #@>2?D gi`g\bh] r:?5J u:6=5D H2D @FC (@CD9:A {6256C] u:CDE $F?52J {F?49 H2D 2=D@ 96=5]k^AmkAmy2J56? 2?5 x 56=:G6C65 che 7@@5 :E6>D 7C@> @FC 49FC49 E@ p82A6 u@@5 !2?ECJ @? |@?52J[ yF?6 g] yFDE:? 2?5 !]y] 96=A65 =@25 >J 42C 2E E96 49FC49] %92?<D E@ 6G6CJ@?6 H9@ 96=AD H:E9 E9:D 4@>>F?:EJ AC@;64E]k^Am kAm~FC 8F6DE DA62<6C @? $F?52J[ yF?6 `c[ H2D r92A=2:? y:> r@I] w6 2=D@ 96=5 @FC 49:=5C6?’D D6C>@?] w:D >6DD286 H2D “#6DE@C65[” E2<6? 7C@> !D2=> d`i`_\`h] ~FC (@CD9:A {6256C H2D $2C2 (:==:2>D@?]k^Am kAm~FC &](]u] W&?:E65 (@>6? :? u2:E9X H:== >66E @? %9FCD52J[ yF?6 `g 2E di`d A]>] :? 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H9@ DA6?E 9:D =:76 4@==64E:?8 >6>@C23:=:2 @7 (@?56C (@>2?[ y@2? @7 pC4[ u=@C6?46 }:89E:?82=6[ 6E4]nk^Am kAmpi pAA2C6?E=J 96 H2D 2 96C@:?6 255:4E]k^AmkAmkDEC@?8m"&~%tik^DEC@?8mk^AmkAm“%96 A2DD:?8 J62CD >2<6 J@F?8DE6CD A@?56C H9J s25 86ED 8C2J6C 2?5 |@> 86ED 3=@?56C]”k^Am kAmkDEC@?8mqxq{t 't#$tik^DEC@?8mk^Am kAm“x H:== 36 9:D 72E96C 2?5 96 H:== 36 >J D@?] x7 96 D:?D[ x H:== 4@CC64E 2?5 5:D4:A=:?6 9:> H:E9 E96 C@5[ =:<6 2?J 72E96C H@F=5 5@]” a $2>F6=i`ck^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Saltville takes step toward transforming Hartwood property into gateway The rehabilitation of the old Hartwood building in Saltville is one step closer to reality this week. Privacy laws prevent Smyth school board from commenting on parent allegations A handful of parents were protesting outside the Smyth County Administration building prior to the School Board’s Monday evening meeting. Marion Senior High grad claims top state art award For the second year in a row, a Smyth County high school student has claimed the state title in an art competition. Communities rally to support officer injured in the line of duty Communities in Smyth and Wythe counties are working to support one of their own who was injured in the line of duty. Health Commission analysis finds Smyth hospital 'at risk of closure' Last week, a report was released to the Governor and state legislators that said 13 Virginia rural hospitals are either at “immediate risk of …