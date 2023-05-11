Pastor Ted Anders’ message to us at Mt. Mitchell Church on Sunday, May 7, was from John 5. Jesus had been healing the sick and performing miracles. The religious leaders asked Jesus who authorized him to do this. He told them his Father, God, was the source of his authority and all who believed and did what he taught would have eternal life. The same is true for us today. We need to take time to study God’s Word, the Bible, so we will know what is required of us to be sure our souls are safe forever. This earthly life is so short compared to eternity and it is so peaceful to know you are safe in God’s hand!

Bible study is held each Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of Mt. Mitchell Church. Everyone is welcome.

Our prayer concerns are Phil and Mildred Green, Russell Rogers, Cason Gravley, Sherry Tate, Deedy Hurst, Carson Frye, Phyllis Suthers, David Safewright, David Hedrick, Debbie H. Burress, Burley and Virginia Thomas; Amy, C.W., Robert and Pam Burnett; Luke Simmerman; Nancy Hall; Dollie Monroe; Grace Davis; Colleen Dunford; Shirley Ashley; Linda Porter, Jody Cantrell; Judy Rorrer; Mary Johnson; Edna Frye; Adrain Kearns; James and Beth Hurst; Jean Hurst; Janie Bralley; Wanda Umberger; Tyler Arney; Rachel Selfe; Richard and Karen Mize; Jeanie Burcham; John Goins; Kathy Arnold; Michelle Fisher; Phyllis Viars; A.R. Frye; Joyce Layne, Alfred and Diane Stephens, Ted Anders; Laura Brewer; Larry Watson; Larry Martin; Marveen Brooks; Randy Umberger; Dick Boyd; Jeff Dean; Richard Goins; Richard Lambert; Jean Hurst; Andy Burcham; Donnie Hedrick; our country and its leaders; our military personnel and their families; first responders; health care workers; all disaster victims and world peace.

Ben and Courtney returned home on Monday from a weekend trip to the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. This was a surprise birthday gift for Courtney. Her parents came up from Knoxville, Tennessee, and spent the weekend with them. They had a great time.

Lisa was my supper guest on Tuesday evening. She brought me a huge Mother’s Day card. It opened up to be a bouquet of flowers. She finds the most unique gifts.

I’m enjoying the warmer days. My garden is plowed and ready to plant. Hope the frost is gone and we get sufficient rain to make it grow.

Have a great week and count your blessings.