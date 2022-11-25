Elf The Musical is on stage in Bristol

Theatre Bristol is spreading the holiday spirit this season with singing, dancing, and magical moments in Elf The Musical on stage weekends Dec. 2-18.

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. at 506 State Street, Bristol, Tenn., in the ARTspace Theatre. Tickets at $16 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, plus processing fees, and are on sale at theatrebristol.org.

In the Christmas story, “Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.”

“Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” wrote Music Theatre International.

Theatre Bristol is presenting Elf The Musical as part of its family-friendly 57th season of ARTspace and The Paramount Center for the Arts shows, including Twelfth Night, Three Times Three, Jack and the Beanstalk, The Sound of Music, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow radio drama, PLAYtime in the ARTspace weekly, and The StART of Adventure Summer Camp.

Elf The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For more information, visit www.theatrebristol.org, follow TheatreBristolTN on Facebook, call 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.