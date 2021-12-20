3 Bedroom Home in Marion - $159,900

Very cute and immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on 1.32 acres overlooking the town of Marion. This property is well cared for and is a must see. Inside you have updated windows, laminate flooring, 3 bedrooms and a bath on the main level and a finished open basement with a full bath on the lower level. There are 2 paved driveways outside...one to the basement (could be made into a multi-family very easily) and the other to the building and garage to the back of the house. Home is heated with natural gas furnace and has central air conditioning. You have an oversized 1 car garage and a large outbuilding as well. Come sit on the front porch and look at the fantastic view....live in town with a country feeling.