Appalachian Power Co. will buy electricity generated by six solar farms as it makes a slow but steady shift to all-renewable energy by 2050.

The State Corporation Commission last week approved Appalachian’s latest renewable energy plan, which details what the company is doing to comply with a 2020 state law that requires it to provide totally green energy to its Virginia customers.

A renegotiated power purchase agreement with a seventh solar facility, and the acquisition of a wind farm in Ohio, are also part of the plan.

Appalachian’s proposal is “reasonable and prudent based on the record in this case,” the SCC wrote in an order that came Thursday at the end of a six-month review process.

For years, Appalachian has relied primarily on power plants that burn coal and natural gas to generate electricity for its 500,000-plus customers in Western Virginia.

The Virginia Clean Economy Act, passed by the General Assembly three years ago to slow climate change, requires the company to stop using fossil fuels to serve its state customers by mid-century. Appalachian must submit an updated report each year, outlining its transition to renewables, to the SCC for approval.

“We’re extremely pleased with this week’s ruling, and will continue to work with the Virginia SCC to meet our future obligations under the VCEA,” Appalachian spokeswoman Teresa Hall wrote in an email Friday.

“Our objective is to provide safe, reliable and affordable service for our customers, and this plan meets that goal while adding more clean-energy resources to our energy mix,” Hall wrote.

Currently, the utility draws power from three solar farms in Virginia – in Campbell, Henry, and Wythe counties — and five wind farms in Illinois, Indiana and West Virginia.

Under its latest plan, Appalachian will add another six solar farms to its fleet. Through agreements to purchase power from independently owned and operated facilities, it will acquire about 184 megawatts of electricity.

That’s still a small slice of the utility’s total capacity of more than 6,000 megawatts.

One of the solar farms is in Ohio. The rest are in the Virginia counties of Carroll, Franklin, Henry and Louisa. Two are in Henry County, which already has a solar farm that was the first to go online for Appalachian.

The Franklin County facility, to be owned and operated by Energix, is not expected to become operational until August 2024. Energix scrapped its initial proposal for a Westlake site after opposition arose, and is currently pursuing a location on former farmland in the Wirtz area.

Assuming those plans go through, the SCC found it would be economically prudent for Appalachian to enter into a contract with the company for 20 megawatts of electricity over 20 years.

The commission also granted the company’s request to purchase the Grover Hill wind farm in Ohio, which will produce up to 146 megawatts. It denied a request by Appalachian to recover costs for one of its existing wind farms in West Virginia, finding that an economic analysis did not show positive value for customers.

Virginia currently has no land-based wind farms; one is proposed in Botetourt County but has encountered regulatory and legal delays.

Although Appalachian is adding more renewable energy to its mix every year, it still has a long way to go before meeting the Clean Economy Act’s mandate to provide all-green power to its Virginia customers by 2050.

Coal and natural gas still account for about 80% of the utility’s power portfolio.