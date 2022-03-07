4 Bedroom Home in Max Meadows - $250,000

Move in ready split level home only minutes to I-81 and I-77. There is a large open kitchen with dining area, living room, 3 bedrooms and full bath on main level. One bedroom has separate entry to bathroom. On lower level is a bedroom, 40 sq ft closet, family room, utility room with laundry hookups. The hardwood floors have been redone and look beautiful. Carpet is new. New Kitchen sink, the cabinets & countertop look newer, new bathtub combo and new toilet on the main level bathroom, new front door, new vanity and toilet in the lower bathroom although the bathtub combo looks newer. New water heater, new paint throughout, almost all the light fixtures are new. House is served by oil furnace heat & central air conditioning. There is an attached double garage with 2 electric doors however, it does not have interior entrance to the home. The house is on 10 small lots totally one acre so there is a larger yard to the right of the house, see the GIS Aerial. Very large open deck.