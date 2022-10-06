 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Federal money to help MPD buy new vehicles

Among the Marion Police Department’s 21-vehicle fleet, several patrol vehicles require “exceptionally high maintenance” with one’s odometer likely nearing the 150,000-mile mark.

Thursday evening, MPD Chief John Clair explained that “unlike commercial equipment or heavy duty equipment, police cars are essentially simply passenger vehicles subjected to extreme conditions.” Still, the agency, he said, works to “keep them on average 10 to 12 years, depending on mileage.”

His explanation puts into perspective the Thursday announcement from Rep. Morgan Griffith that the federal Rural Development agency has awarded Marion a $50,000 grant to buy “two law enforcement vehicles to replace older vehicles with high mileage.”

Clair is grateful for such funding opportunities.

“These rural development grant programs really help smaller agencies obtain and maintain critical equipment,” he said. “These programs help ensure that we are able to rotate out aging vehicles.”

In the congressman’s announcement, Griffith said, “We should back the blue, and law enforcement officers should have the resources they need to protect our communities. USDA Rural Development’s award of $50,000 to Marion for new vehicles will help its officers in their mission.”

