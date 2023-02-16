Pinnacle Rock State Park is based around the impressive fin of rock it is named for, but has a fairly extensive 6-plus mile trail system for a little over 400-acre park. The trails follow ridgelines and valley floors, along the shore of a small lake and lead to an overlook on Pinnacle Rock.

Getting there and the hike: Take I-77 North into West Virginia and take Exit 1 for US-52 N towards Bluefield immediately after exiting East River Mountain Tunnel. At the end of the exit, turn right onto US-52 N/John Nash Blvd and go 2 miles, then use the right lane to merge onto US-460 E via the ramp to Princeton. After only 0.9 miles turn left onto US-19 S. Go 4 miles then turn left onto Spruce Street, go two blocks, and turn right onto Highland Avenue. Follow this for only .1 mile, then turn right onto US-52 N/Coal Heritage Rd/Couch St. Follow this for 4 miles and turn left onto Poetown Rd. Go .4 mile and turn left onto Jimmy Lewis Lake/Nemours Rd/Pinnacle Lk Rd. In 1.6 miles, park at the wide pullout on the left beside Jimmy Lewis Lake and within sight of its earthen dam.

The Acorn Ridge Trail begins directly across the road. The official brown blazed trail starts beside a wooden post with the name of the trail on it. Do not be fooled by an obvious use trail only a few yards away right on the crest of the ridge. You will be side-hilling at first. The trail soon makes a switchback and then gradually makes its way onto the crest. This is pleasant walking on a gently graded trail that is soft underfoot and leads along a ridgeline through open hardwoods.

About 0.7 mi into the hike, if the leaves are off the tree, you can see the towering formation of Pinnacle Rock off to the left and above you across the hollow. At around 0.9 mile, the trail is bordered on both sides by club moss and is quite pretty. Just beyond there is a bench and a small clearing and a wide open view looking up at Pinnacle Rock. It is quite dramatic from here and would likely be even more so if the sun had been shining on it when I was here instead of it being cloudy at the moment.

At 1 mile you will reach a T intersection with the yellow blazed Homestead Trail. You can see an old house just below you to the right. Here you have options. You can continue right for a shorter hike and just follow the Homestead Trail back down the drainage to near where you started.

For a slightly longer hike, you can turn left for a tenth of a mile and then turn right onto the Cemetery Ridge Trail and follow that back down to the same spot along the road as the Homestead Trail. Since I generally prefer to walk on ridgelines unless there are waterfalls, canyon walls, big trees, or something else in the valley, I opted to go left which presents an additional option just ahead

After walking that additional tenth of a mile, you will come to another junction. The red blazed Turkey Rock trail continues straight ahead, while a rough county road forks off to the right. Follow neither of those and turn right, uphill, beside a picnic table to continue on the Homestead Trail.

After only about 100 feet, the blue blazed Cemetery Trail turns off to the right. This is the continuation of the loop that stays on the ridgelines. That said, you can drive to Pinnacle Rock, but if you are already here, hiking this loop, why not make a 6/10 mile side trip and walk to it by continuing on the yellow-blazed Homestead Trail?

To do so, continue uphill through five switchbacks and past a trailside chair that humorously has the words "Almost There" routed into it.

You will come out at a picnic area with Pinnacle Rock rising above you. A paved trail curves around below it on the left. This leads a short distance to some stone stairs and the overlook trail.

While there is no way to safely reach the top without climbing gear and a permit, these stairs lead up to a wooden observation deck on the spine of Pinnacle Rock and give a nice view to the south as well as of part of Pinnacle Rock. Still rising above you, though the actual summit is even farther out. Above you to the left and across the road is a rocky little peak named simply Pinnacle, and off to the south is the long crest of East River Mountain. Below you lies the terrain you just hiked up through and if you look closely, you can even see the small clearing with the bench that has a view of where you are at now. Look for it between a couple of tall pine trees.

Back at the picnic area, you can also walk below the impressive towering cliffs on the south side by following the out and back Falling Rock Trail a short distance.

After all of this, backtrack to the junction with the Cemetery Trail and turn left onto it. This trail climbs briefly and then spends some time side-hilling across the heads of a couple of drainages before eventually gaining the crest of a ridge parallel to the one you ascended, also passing the falling down ruins of an old home along the way.

At about 3.3 mi, you will pass through the remains of an old partially fenced-in cemetery, the namesake of this trail. A short distance beyond, this trail will finally gain the crest of the ridge, and just before that if you look back you will have another glimpse at Pinnacle Rock through the trees, at least in the winter.

At this point you only have a little over 0.8 mile to go before reaching your starting point. The trail on this ridge travels close to the border of private land and I did see a couple of deer stands, something to keep in mind if you are here during hunting season. This ridge is also not quite as open as the one you ascended, but it is still generally pleasant walking and mostly all downhill.

A final series of switchbacks will deposit you back on pavement. Turn right and follow the road the remaining .35 mile back to your starting point. Just make sure you turn left at the bottom of the switchbacks and go to the road. Don't turn right and go up the Homestead Trail.