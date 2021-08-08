Great home, move in ready within walking distance of downtown Marion - everything Marion VA has to offer! This home features right over 2,000 square feet with master bedroom on the main floor and nine foot ceilings throughout first floor of the home. Newer replaced laminated wood flooring throughout first and second levels of the home. Home features brick wood burning fireplace with arched entryways throughout the first floor. Great space in this home with plenty of room for a large family. The upstairs contains three bedrooms, a full bath, and laundry room. There is plenty of storage in the basement. The basement walks out to a large back deck that continues to a brick shed with a wonderful enclosed sitting area. This large of a house at this price it is sure to be gone quick! Call TODAY for your private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Marion - $133,000
