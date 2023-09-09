Smyth County Animal Rescue and Hungry Mother State Park in Marion are uniting to host Barely Used Pet Adoption & Beach Day.

Set for Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the park’s beach, the event encourages folks to “Come to the beach to walk an adoptable dog, or bring your dog for some socialization. Who knows, maybe you’ll even go home with a new friend.”

Dogs must be on a leash in the park except for the beach. Off-leash dogs on the beach must be under control.

All visiting dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. Those who show aggression toward other dogs or people will be asked to leave.

Smyth County Animal Rescue will be available to discuss pet care and adoption.